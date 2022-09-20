Meet guest stars ‘The Numbered Days’

After Ridley arrived only a few short weeks ago, ITV’s newest detective drama is already bowing out as its first series of episodes comes to a close.
But before the singing sleuth leaves our screens, there is another case for Adrian Dunbar’s titular copper to solve and it’s one that has close ties to his past.
Ridley’s fourth episode, as usual in detective dramas sees a host new faces to the cast. But just who are they?
Ridley episode 4, release date, and plot preview
Episode 4 of Ridley airs on ITV at 8:05pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022, following a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II.
Titled The Numbered Days, the final episode in Ridley’s first series seems to be a simple case on the surface after a man seemingly falls to his death from a balcony.
However, there’s more to this week’s mystery than meets the eye as during the investigation the retired detective makes a shocking discovery that links the ongoing case to the arson attack that killed his wife and daughter years earlier.
Ridley episode #4 cast
After getting to know Ridely’s major players over the past few weeks episode 4 introduces another group of faces to the cast.
Main and recurring casting
- Alex Ridley as Adrian Dunbar
- Bronagh Willaugh as DI Carol Farman
- Terence Maynard is DCI Paul Goodwin
- Georgie Glen is Dr Wendy Newstone
- George Bukhari is DC Darren Lakhan
- Julie Graham as Annie Marling
- Aidan McArdle and Michael Flannery
- Geri Farman: Bhavna Limbachia
- Tareq Al Jeddal is Jack Farman
- Jacquetta Mai as Kate Ridley
- Kitty Watson as Ella Ridley
Guests stars
- Nico Mirallegro as Callahan Flannery
- Suzanne Packer is Dr Samantha Larsson
- JP Conway is Dr Patrick Elliot
- Olivia Pentelow and Rochelle Bline
- Kellie Shirley plays Diane Blaine
- Conor Deane as Jared Boakes
- Marc Geoffrey is Priest
Guest star spotlight
Nico Mirallegro as Callahan Flannery
Nico Mirallegro plays Callahan and is the first on our list of guest stars for episode 4. ‘Cal’Flannery is the younger brother to Michael.
Manchester-born Nico will be well-known by TV fans. He played Prof in season 4, while he also appeared in BritBox series The Beast Must Die, My Mad Fat Diary and Hollyoaks. ‘Newt’Newton between 2007 – 2010.
Suzanne Packer is Dr Samantha Larsson
Episode 4 stars Suzanne Packer, a Welsh actress who plays Dr Samantha Lawson.
Fans will be used to seeing Suzanne in a set of scrubs as she is a veteran of over 480 episodes of Casualty where she played Tess Bateman while she’s also appeared in Keeping Faith, Bang, Clink, Stella and single episodes of Doctor Who, Death in Paradise and Vera.
JP Conway is Dr Patrick Elliot
JP Conway’s most recent acting credit came in the Netflix series The Sandman while fans may also know the actor from minor roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and the 2017 film Last Laugh.
Olivia Pentelow and Rochelle Bline
Olivia Pentelow will be acting for the first time in her professional acting career, as she assumes the role of Rochelle in episode 4.
Kellie Shirley plays Diane Blaine
Kellie Shirley, meanwhile, is a veteran of over 50 acting roles with appearances in kids’ series Biff & Chip, Tracy Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground, In the Long Run, Death in Paradise, Call the Midwife and EastEnders where she played Carly Wicks in over 200 episodes.
Conor Deane as Jared Boakes
Conor Deane, who plays the role of Jared Boakes, is our final guest.
Conor’s acting debut only came in 2017 when he appeared in the short films Trapped and Hair, Teeth, and All while he’s more recently appeared in the sitcom Newark, Newark which aired on Gold earlier in 2022.
Ridley’s Episode 4 airs tonight ITVSunday, September 18, 20, 2222 at 8 :05pm
