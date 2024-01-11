McDonald’s Revives Big Mac Fan Favorite – Limited Edition Back in Stock!

Title: Get Ready for the Double Big Mac!

The Double Big Mac: A Tantalizing New Addition to McDonald’s Menu

A mouthwateringly good news for burger enthusiasts – McDonald’s will be introducing the Double Big Mac on January 24th. This supersized version of the iconic Big Mac boasts double the goodness and promises to leave you satiated like never before.

Curtis Stone’s Health Warning

The upcoming Double Big Mac has already stirred up a buzz, with celebrity chef Curtis Stone expressing his concern over the health implications of McDonald’s newest offering. In a recent interview with TMZ Live, Stone emphasized the need for consumers to exercise caution when it comes to indulging in the gargantuan four-patty meal. According to Stone, the calorific content of the Double Big Mac stands at a considerable 740 calories, which he insists warrants a health advisory. He also raises concerns regarding the lack of transparency in McDonald’s food sourcing, contending that consumers have the right to know precisely what they are consuming.

Exciting Perks for Kids

In addition to the Double Big Mac, McDonald’s is going all out to engage its younger audience. An enticing offer awaits customers purchasing the kid-sized meal, as McDonald’s has partnered with Squishmallow to offer 12 different types of plush toys with every Happy Meal purchase. These adorable Squishmallow characters will come to life with the aid of a QR code, enabling kids to enjoy exclusive playlists tailored to the personalities of their beloved characters.

Global Acclaim for McDonald’s Squishmallows

It’s not just the United States that’s in for a treat. McDonald’s had earlier unveiled Squishmallows in over 70 countries worldwide, and the response was overwhelming. Reviving the partnership, McDonald’s is now giving fans in America the chance to own these exclusive themed Squishmallows. This exciting collaboration is a testament to McDonald’s commitment to bringing joy and delight to their patrons, both young and old.

The Double Big Mac and the special Squishmallow promotion are just the latest examples of McDonald’s commitment to exceeding its customers’ expectations and ensuring there’s something for everyone. So, whether you’re craving a colossal burger or aiming to surprise your children with adorable collectibles, McDonald’s has got you covered. Get ready to embark on a delectable journey with these exciting additions to the McDonald’s menu.