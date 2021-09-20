McDonald Salary Of A Worker Shocking People!

I’ve written tons of things about minimum wage, backed up by fact-checkers and economists, and scholarly studies. All of them support raising the minimum wage to help people get off welfare and out of poverty. It is slowly but surely happening. There are still many things to do.

It comes down to what this means for everyday workers, who are forced to live with these wages. I don’t know how they do this.

Think about how you could live on such a small salary. My answer is yes.

(Note that in many areas of the county, the minimum wage is STILL $7.25. It would be even lower).