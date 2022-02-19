Matthew Stafford Breaks Silence After Super Bowl Parade Incident

Matthew and Kelly Stafford (seen above) are making things right to Kelly Smiley, the photographer who fell while photographing the couple at the Rams’ victory parade. Speaking out two days after the incident, the couple shared that they will help Smiley get back on her feet by providing financial support.

“We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the Staffords and Rams said in a joint statement, shared by a Washington Post reporter on Twitter. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

We’re sure that Smiley will be appreciative of the gesture. In a GoFundMe created by her friend, they stated that the photographer will need the money to replace her camera equipment “to keep her working after fully recovering.” The friend also gave an update on Smiley’s status, saying she “has been discharged from the hospital and is resting at home.” We’re glad to know that there’s a happy ending to this story!