Matt Hancock mocks Labour MP upon his return from parliament

Matt Hancock returns to the House of Commons. You’re a celebrity… get me out of here! The results – which saw him finish third overall – are in rapid succession.

As an independent MP speaking in the chamber, following his flight to Australia and the removal of the Conservative Party whip, Mr Hancock started the second reading for his Dyslexia Screening & Teacher Training Bill.

It is not hard to imagine the conditions he lived in. Ich bin ein Celeb It was mentioned in the beginning, but only three times were it mentioned out of 21 episodes.

Backbench MPs, unlike government legislation can be selected in a lottery to present their own laws via a private members bill. This will be discussed on a restricted number of Fridays in the Parliamentary calendar.

The bill didn’t progress further, and it was unable to be continued – debate had to stop in March because of lack of time – but that didn’t stop people being called to address Mr Hancock.

Matt Western, shadow minister for higher education in opposition to the government said: “Can I start by saying how good it is to see the Right Honourable member here in the flesh? He may have felt at home the last few weeks amongst late career pop stars and soap legends, but I’m sure what he is hoping to do here is far more important than the last few weeks.

“He was cool channeling his inner Arnie, which I liked. But I don’t think he will be returning.

“Maybe that’s one for the government, Mr Deputy Speaker.”

He’s not the only one making fun of Mr Hancock in the debate. Evans also called out Mr Hancock, noting that it was the third privately-funded bill for the day. “making a habit of coming third these days”.

Hancock continued to introduce the bill, saying “It is a pleasure being alive.” “clean and well fed”.

