Matt Amodio breaks $1M mark, third in show’s history

NEW YORK – Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has now netted him more than $1 million in non-tournament play, making him the third person in the show’s history to pass that mark.

The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak netted $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over 32 victories.

On Friday, Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001.

Amodio’s latest milestone came at the end of temporary host Mayim Bialik’s first week back behind the lectern in the wake of the departure of host and executive producer Mike Richards. Bialik will share hosting duties with Jennings through the end of the year.

‘There’s no other job I would rather have’:Mayim Bialik wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ full-time

Previously:Mike Richards fired as ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ executive producer amid controversy

Bialik told USA TODAY that filling in as a guest host in May was “incredibly gratifying” and a huge accomplishment.

“Of all the things I’ve done, of all the acting I’ve done, of all the advocacy I’ve done, and all my academic things, this is the most globally understood, absolutely incredible thing to be part of,” she said. “It’s unbelievable.”

“It felt like these are my people. … It just felt really, really natural, and it was terrific. I cried. I cried after my two days there. I didn’t want to leave.”

In August, Richards was announced as the successor to longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died last November. Richards resigned from his new role less than two weeks later amid controversy over past comments disparaging women, Jewish people and the homeless. Richards stayed on as the executive producer, but he was subsequently removed from that role.

Contributing: Erin Jensen, Hannah Yasharoff and Kim Willis, USA TODAY, and Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press