‘Masked Singer’ Judges Walk Off in Protest When Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed

There was drama on the set of the popular TV show “The Masked Singer” after Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be one of the contestants. Judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong reportedly “left the stage in protest” when they saw Giuliani, who came under condemnation for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election. It’s not the first time “The Masked Singer” has had a polarizing political figure. Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was unveiled in 2020.