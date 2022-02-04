‘Masked Singer’ Judges Walk Off in Protest When Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed

‘Masked Singer’ Judges Walk Off in Protest When Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

There was drama on the set of the popular TV show “The Masked Singer” after Rudy Giuliani was revealed to be one of the contestants. Judges Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong reportedly “left the stage in protest” when they saw Giuliani, who came under condemnation for spreading lies about the 2020 presidential election. It’s not the first time “The Masked Singer” has had a polarizing political figure. Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin was unveiled in 2020.

Latest News

Previous articleRudy Giuliani unmasked and two judges walk off

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact