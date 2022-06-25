Marvel Studios Will Return to Hall H for Comic-Con 2022

Given the still ongoing pandemic, not to mention events held by Parent company later this summer, it wasn’t clear whether or not Marvel Studios will be giving a presentation at Comic-Con 2022 — until now of course. Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed on Friday that the studio will be returning to Hall H for the final panel on Saturday, July 23.

The news came today during the virtual press junket for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Of course, the question is what, precisely, Marvel will reveal in Hall H. The event happens 2 weeks after “Thor: Love and Thunder” hits theaters, but upcoming Marvel movies include: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (Nov. 11, 2022); “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (Feb. 17, 2023); “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” (May 5, 2023); and “The Marvels,” scheduled for July 28, 2023.

Upcoming TV shows include “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” (Aug. 17), the upcoming, still-untitled Marvel Halloween special, and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”

And of course, Marvel will also be making an appearance at D23 2022, scheduled for Sept. 7-10. Likely, Marvel will save most of the big announcements for the parent company’s big to-do. Though there’s always the possibility of an announcement blitz similar to 2019, especially considering there hasn’t really been a proper Comic-Con — there was a smaller, stripped down version last November and of course the virtual edition in 2020 and 2021 — since then.