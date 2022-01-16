Marvel fans will love this Doctor Strange 2 appearance

Before the pandemic, there was a time when we were told Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessMany major cameos would be included. The film has the word “multiverse”Marvel is basically allowed to do what it wants in the title. In the second half 2021, however, Doctor Strange 2 cameo rumors started pouring out. The multiverse was now fully understood by us. Loki What If…?. Moreover, Spider-Man has no way homeIt was also a multiverse movie, which would bring incredible cameos of it’s own.

We now have the latest Doctor Strange 2This is the most exciting cameo rumor yet. According to an insider with Marvel’s plans, the claim is that Multiverse of MadnessA wonderful cameo will be included in the film. “fan dream come true.”And it’s not leaked yet. Before we dive into it, let’s remind you of these facts. You might find some spoilers below..

Cameos are very important

Marvel movies don’t have to feature big cameos in order to be thrilling. These films are not able to deliver ensemble casts like Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame?, and There is no way home. It is not something they should do. Each film should have a specific hero or group of heroes. If they serve the plot or provide more context, the cameos should not be used.

However, the multiverse is a major theme in Phase 4. It allows Marvel to fine-tune their stories without having to change logic too much. Marvel can also use it to honor movies that were based on Marvel characters, even if they want to transfer some of them to the MCU. Marvel has no control over No Way Home, which is an excellent example.

This is why Doctor Strange 2Marvel movies and the Fox universe, is better equipped to handle incredible links. Fox is Disney’s property, and it also has the rights to Deadpool, Fantastic Four and X-Men. Through reboots, all these characters will be included in the MCU. This means that everything that has happened before is not canon. This means that everything else is from other timelines and has nothing to do or with the primary universe in which Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), our Avengers, hail from.

It’s easy to see why this is so popular. Multiverse of MadnessAccording to rumors, the movie will have some impressive cameos.

We’ve seen a lot of them. Doctor Strange 2There have been many cameo rumors over the last year. Although they all make sense, we cannot confirm any.

All Multiverse of MadnessCameo rumors

These make sense, as this is a film that can take place in any number of universes. And unlike the There is no way homeLeakage of plots Multiverse of MadnessLeaks are more complex. Marvel undertook extensive reshoots to modify the story and include more cameos. It is possible that older leaks than October 2021 may contain different information than current leaks.

Here are some Marvel characters that have been rumored to appear in the movie. Doctor Strange 2According to different leaks:

January 6th 2022: Black Bolt, Anson Mount

December 30th 2021: Magneto, Storm (Halle Berry), Wolverine(Hugh Jackman), Cyclops [James Marsden], Bruce Banner (Eric Bana], Hulk (Edward Norton), Ghost Rider (“Nicholas Cage”), Spider-Man (“Tobey Maguire”)

December 21st, 2021: Several X-Men. Fantastic (unspecified), Iron Man, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Kaecillius(Mads Mikkelsen), Emil Blonsky/Tom Roth), Loki (“Tom Hiddleston”), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Captain Carter [Hailey Atwell], Mr. Fantastic (Ioan Grumpudd), Supreme Mordo(Chiwetel Eiofor), Iron Man, Professor X (Patrick Stewart), The Watcher/Jeffrey Wright), Billy & Tommy Maximoff

December 13th 2021: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Prof X (Patrick Stewart).

November 29th, 2021: Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Mobius (Owen Wilson)

November 3rd 2021: Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Captain Carter, (Hayley Awell), Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel – Teyonah Parrs), and Balderthe Great (unspecified).

You can see some of the Marvel characters that are rumored to be appearing in this article. Multiverse of MadnessKeep popping up in leak after leaking. Some are unique to certain rumors. It seems that Deadpool and other mutants will be appearing in the film, along with other versions of our beloved Avengers. Some rumors suggest that a different Spider-Man will appear in the film. Andrew Garfield and/or Tobey Maguire are rumored to be the actors.

The new Doctor Strange 2Cameo surprise

Here are Grace Randolph’s latest claims regarding the Doctor Strange 2 cameos. YouTuber reported the incident first Multiverse of Madness reshoots. In October, she stated that Marvel wanted to fix some problems in the storyline. She also stated that Marvel wanted to add more characters to the film.

Randolph is back after a recent update. Doctor Strange 2 screening. Positive feedback. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), is the villain. She is not diluted. She stated that America Chavez (XochitlGomez), a LGBT character, is Wanda and her parents will be appearing in the film.

This is a cameo NOBODY has reported yet, so I hope everyone holds back and doesn’t ruin it — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 14, 2022

Even more interesting, Doctor Strange 2Features “lots of major awesome cameos.”

“One cameo is so amazing – fan dream come true – I know it’s gonna leak which is [pleading face emoji],” Randolph Tweet. “This is a cameo NOBODY [sic] has reported yet, so I hope everyone holds back and doesn’t ruin it.”

Continue reading #DoctorStrange2Tea screening: – current cut approx 2 hours, but w/o credits or end credit scenes – Tom Cruise not in it & some other rumored cameo it seems also didn’t happen – Just had another reporter DM me re surprise cameo, so no way it stays secret until May 🥺 pic.twitter.com/9Yo9OuzSp3 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 14, 2022

In a follow up, she stated that Tom Cruise wouldn’t be playing Iron Man. Doctor Strange 2. We don’t know what other cameos she meant, but we didn’t see them. “Just had another reporter [message] me [about the] surprise cameo, so no way it stays secret until May,”She spoke.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessPremieres May 6th. This gives us over three months to find out everything about the surprise cameo.