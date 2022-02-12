“Marry Me” and Other Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedies, Ranked

8. “The Wedding Planner” (2001)





Jennifer Lopez starred in the 2001 romantic comedy “The Wedding Planner.”





On paper, “The Wedding Planner” is the perfect romantic comedy.

Lopez stars as type-A wedding planner Mary, who is so focused on work she has very little time to look for love in her personal life. Until she falls for one of her grooms despite her best efforts not to, of course.

Unfortunately, the actual execution of the movie is far less than perfect.

The groom in question, Steve Edison (Matthew McConaughey), literally saves Mary from disaster at least four times, which is excessive, unnecessary, and unempowering. Perhaps more egregiously, Lopez and McConaughey only have mediocre chemistry — not enough to cover up the film’s cringiest flaws.

Mary is Italian instead of Puerto Rican like Lopez, and “Grey’s Anatomy” alum Justin Chambers does a horrible Italian accent as Massimo, an old family friend who Mary’s father wants her to marry instead in a ridiculous B-plot.