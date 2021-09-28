Married at First Sight UK 2021 – Josh belittles Amy in front of the other MAFS stars

MARRIED At First Sight fans think Josh is being pressured to tell Amy that he loves her.

Monday’s episode saw the couples go on their final dates, with hopes it would give them the inspiration to keep their relationships alive.

But instead, it leads to some really awkward encounters. Josh admitted he was falling in love with Amy despite the fact they row all the time.

Some viewers thought Josh might be getting pressured into saying it, while others accused the couple of faking it for the cameras.

Either way, it’s going to get very heated on Tuesday’s show as Josh belittles Amy in front of the other MAFS stars at the series’ final dinner party.