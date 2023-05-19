Marijuana Can Be Harmful During The First Trimester Of Pregnancy, According To A New Study

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
HealthLife StylePublic Health

Marijuana Can Be Harmful During The First Trimester Of Pregnancy, According To A New Study

Phoebe Dodge stated in a news release that size of newborns can indicate a child’s future development and health. The study showed that early marijuana use during pregnancy could affect the size of a baby. Dodge warns against women who smoke marijuana but may not realize they’re pregnant. The best recommendation would be to advise women to give up marijuana prior to getting pregnant.

According to March of Dimes, marijuana can interfere with your menstrual cycles and hormones needed to conceive. This can make it harder to conceive. THC, as well as other chemicals in marijuana can be passed on to your infant through breast milk.

The following is a list of UT Southwestern Medical CenterSome women turn to marijuana to treat symptoms like morning sickness, pains associated with pregnancy, or stress. Consult your doctor if you plan on becoming pregnant and use marijuana.

Latest News

Previous article
Montana Statewide ban of TikTok challenged by group of TikTok Creators
Next article
Montana becomes the First state to Ban TikTok

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact