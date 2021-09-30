As Nikolas Cassadine takes a step back, Marcus Coloma takes a step back.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) will temporarily step away from the role for a brief moment. Marcus will be replaced on the September 29th episode by Adam Huss, due to Nikolas and Ava Jerome’s (Maura West), being in a high-profile story.

General Hospital Spoilers – It’s Only For A Day

General Hospital’s Nikola’s is only being recast for September 29th as far as we know. Marcus’s absence will no doubt be noticed. Marcus took over the role of Nikolas after he was returned from the dead. Although it is not clear why Coloma needed to leave, things are heating up in the stalking case and it is extremely unlikely that Nikolas will be absent for even one day. Nikolas will soon learn that Spencer Cassadine, his son (Nicholas Chavez), is the stalker he claimed to be. Spencer is feeling extremely guilty and very, very, sorry for his actions. Unfortunately for Spencer, it is too late. Spencer was given the chance to admit that he had been drinking at the party, but he declined. Now he must face the consequences.

GH Spoilers – Adam Hess Was Thrilled By The Experience

Adam, who is filling in at General Hospital posted on his Instagram account that he would be appearing as Nik. Adam also promised some juicy things. Adam says he got to work with some amazing folks including Ava (Maura West) and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner). Hess also said a big thank you to Mark Teschner and the crew as well. Hess may not be immediately recognized by fans, but he is familiar with daytime. Hess was a Day of Our Lives player in 2002. Hess was in several Bold and the Beautiful episodes in 2002, and Miguel’s impostor on Passions as well.

General Hospital Spoilers – Adam Hess Has Been On Nightime Too

Adam played Joshua Kantos on the Starz series, POWER. Hess has also been in NCIS, Las Vegas and Everwood, as well movies like Witness Unprotected or Killer Fiance and another mother. Hess was very moved by his Instagram account, “You all melted my heart with the love and support and enthusiasm,” he responded. “This acting life ain’t always an easy road. So… thank you.” Hess may find another role in soap operas after playing Nikolas.

His role at General Hospital has earned him rave reviews in his comments. Soap fans can be difficult to please. Recasts are often criticized by soap fans. Hess must have been good at his job to earn such high praises before his appearance.

