Mum shows off simple chore chart she uses to get her kids to help around the house and they love it

FOR most parents getting the kids to complete their chores is one of the most difficult jobs, but one mum has revealed how she encourages her kids to help out around the house and the idea is absolutely genius.

Shelley Kozyra from Sydney shared her clever chore chart on Facebook. It has been viewed over 200,000 times.

In the post, the mum-of-three wrote: “Full-time work and being mum to my beautiful three little ones Mr 7, Mr 5 and Miss 2 is busy and need all the help we can get.”

“Aim is to work towards a number of tokens (laminated happy faces) that they put in the buckets and trade-in for something they would really like.”

“When ready – [they can get] a special outing (movies, dinner etc) one-on-one time, stay up a bit later, screen time or an item from the shops.”

The mum-of-three’s idea is based on the principles shared in the book, Have You Filled a Bucket Today by American author Carol McCloud.

How the system works is simple: when her children follow the ‘house rules’ they get given a token, such as when they use nice words. However, if her kids are naughty and kick or bite then they don’t get a token.

Shelly bought a Kmart whiteboard and $1.99 buckets for IKEA. She explained to her children that they could do household chores in return for fun activities.

One of her sons was responsible for keeping the garden clean and the bathroom tidy, while the other was responsible for sorting clothes and preparing meals.

Lots of other parents love Shelley’s idea.

One commented:”Love this! I love how you put a visual to bucket-filling!”

Another said: “This is so thoughtful and cute! Great job, Mummy!”

