Maradona ‘Hand of God’ Shirt up for Auction Is Wrong One, Daughter Says

The shirt that Diego Maradona wore when he scored his infamous “Hand of God” goal has been put up for auction and is expected to sell for at least $5 million, but the late soccer icon’s eldest daughter has claimed it’s actually the wrong shirt.

Maradona scored two of the most memorable goals of all time, as Argentina beat England 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup.

The first saw the then-25-year-old leap above England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to handle the ball into the net, while the second, a superb solo run, is widely regarded as the greatest goal in soccer history.

After the match, Maradona said the goal was made “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God.”

In the tunnel, the Argentine then swapped shirts with England midfielder Steve Hodge, who has owned the jersey ever since.

The shirt has spent the last two decades on display at the National Football Museum in Manchester, but Hodge has now decided to sell it by way of an auction held by Sotheby’s.

Bidding for the item will open on April 20 and last until May 4, and it is estimated to sell for somewhere between $5.2 million and $7.9 million.

“The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England, and I’m certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world’s most iconic football shirt,” said Hodge.





Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal.



Getty/Allsport







According to Dalma Maradona, however, the shirt Hodge has put up for sale is the wrong one.

Speaking on Radio Metro Wednesday, the 35-year-old, who is the eldest of Maradona’s three daughters, said her father had changed strip at half-time during the game against England because of the heat at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

“That ex-England player thinks he’s got my dad’s second-half shirt but there’s a confusion,” said Dalma. “He has the first-half top. I wanted to explain that to people so that whoever wants to buy it knows the truth.”

Asked about the whereabouts of the second-half shirt, she added: “My mum hasn’t got it. I know who has but I’m not going to say who’s got it, so as not to expose that person.

“All I can say is that the one that’s being auctioned is not the one my dad scored his goals with.”

Dalma also said that Hodge was wrong “to be making money out of something he shouldn’t.”

Sotheby’s did not immediately reply to Insider’s request for comment.