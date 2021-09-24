Man Utd new boy Jadon Sancho brutally trolled by West Ham fans for nutmeg

Manchester United new boy Jadon Sancho has been rinsed by fans on social media after West Ham posted footage of Pablo Fornals nutmegging him in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie.

In the third round, the Hammers won 1-0 at Old Trafford. This was thanks to Manuel Lanzini’s nine-minute strike.

David Moyes’ side will now face Manchester City in round three. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to win his 13th competition under United.

Red Devils fans were not disappointed when Sancho was nutmegged at the end of Wednesday's game.







The £73million star went to press Fornals on the edge of United’s box, only for the latter to knock the ball through his legs and go on a counter-attack.

West Ham shared a clip of Sancho’s nutmeg on Twitter because Sancho is usually the one performing tricks like these.

They captioned the post: “See ya later *waving emoji* *nut emoji* @pablofornals”.

The funny side was certainly visible by Hammers fans, who mocked Sancho for the embarrassing incident.

One wrote: “SENT THE WALCOTT PROTEGE FOR A HOTDOG”.

Another posted: "Hehe Sancho in the mud love to see it".







A third commented: “Sent him straight back to Dortmund”.

While another simply put: “Fornals > Sancho”.

Sancho has had a difficult start at United. He failed to score his first goal in seven appearances.

Like the majority of his teammates he struggled again on Wednesday night, and Solskjaer admitted after the defeat they were lacking "quality".









“I can’t complain about the effort. It has something to do with the rhythm, the confidence,” he said.

“Their best form isn’t there as they haven’t played much. Good for them to get time, but we didn’t get the result.

“Like I said, it was a little lacking in quality but not in effort.