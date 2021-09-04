Man Utd Daniel James is expected to be a complete player After Transfer!

The 23-year old winger joined Leeds United at the deadline. Manchester United was happy to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, and Leeds United agreed to take on the Welsh international.

Marcelo Bielsa can turn Dan James into ‘a complete player.’

That was the view from the Wales camp as stand-in boss Rob Page welcomed Leeds United’s new £25m signings into the Red Dragons’ camp.

James, who made his move from Manchester United by the deadline, has joined up with his coworkers and is now in a position to celebrate the change by playing against Belarus.

The page has seen the difference in Tyler Roberts – and believes that Leeds’ boss can take James’s performance up a level, too.

He said: “When you go to a team like Leeds, with a manager like Bielsa, who demands high intensity you know that if you can get DJ extremely fit, to the point where he can sustain it for 90 minutes – doing it on a Wednesday and then on a Saturday, you’re only going to benefit from it.

“To have someone of DJ’s ability available and fit and getting him to the 80th minute and not have to worry about substituting him because he has that resilience and fitness to be able to sustain that, then we will get the complete player.

“Looking at Tyler’s record over the past couple of years, we have seen a big improvement in him – from his fitness levels to his physique. Bielsa gets players fit – and they have to be fit to play how he wants.

“And DJ will benefit from that like Tyler has.”

James thanked Leeds, Bielsa, and Leeds for their renewed interest after being so close to signing James from Swansea in 2019.

“It feels great to be here, just glad everything is over the line now and just excited to move forward,” He said Sky Sports News.

“It was a bit of an upheaval for me, bit crazy time.” [the last 24 hours].

“But as I said, I’m grateful for the club still being interested in me and still believing in me from that time two-and-a-half years ago.

“I’m glad to be here and can’t wait for the opportunity to play in front of these fans.

“I think there has always been interesting in me from Leeds since I nearly signed from Swansea.

“Everything is now over, and I’m thrilled that I’ve got an International now. Then I’m looking forward to getting back to Liverpool and playing the first game against them.”