Honey Boo Boo Fans Worried about Her 20 Year Old Boyfriend!

The years have flown by quickly since Alana Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo, was discovered in 2005. The 16-year old is quickly shedding old ties to embrace new ones.

Mama June’s youngest girl is undoubtedly a fan favorite little marvel that fans reacted to her decision of a boyfriend after learning about the secret relationship she had with a man.

A photo of Mama June’s daughter Alana Thompson aka Honey Boo Boo | Photo: Getty Images

Reports revealed Thompson is currently dating Drain Carswell (a 20-year-old college student) and it seems that she is a good match. attached to him as they have been together for six months.

The college student was a Nashville tech school student. She now lives in Georgia, near Thompson, and her 21-year old sister, Lauryn’ Pumpkin Shannon, who is her legal guardian.

Alana Thompson, June Shannon. Geno Doak and Alana Thompson at the 2nd Annual Bossip “Best Dressed List” Event on July 31, 2018.

The lovebirds are said to be spending much time together and do not seem willing to cool things off. Fans are disgusted that Thompson’s older sisters Jessica (24) and Anna (27), approve of her boyfriend.

Reports revealed Carswell was initially shy around Thompson’s family. However, Carswell has grown to be a popular sister to Thompson, who now likes him and appreciates his sense of humor.

Some social media users were disgusted that the teenage reality star was allowed by her older sisters to date an older man.

One irritated fan called the relationship nasty while a second user chimed in, “what does a 16-year-old have in common with a 20-year-old.?”A third fan Additional? “he is dead wrong.”

Thompson and her boyfriend secretly announced their relationship in March via a subtle Facebook update. The teen star shared a photo of them on her private Facebook page.

Thompson recently Appeared in the recent issue of Teen Vogue and opened up on her life and issues surrounding her mother’s problems with drugs and how it affected their family.

She also shared how her fame made her feel isolated from her peers, leaving her boyfriend the only person she considers a friend.

Thompson and Carswell's relationship doesn't violate any legal laws. The legal age to enter into a sexual relationship with another person in Georgia is 16.

Thompson is also determined to do better academically. She hopes to be able to distinguish Honey Boo Boo, her reality-show character, from herself.

The 16-year-old reality star hopes to see her family further united as her mom continues to recover from her addiction problems.