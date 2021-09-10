Man Shares A Sarcastic Letter From His Doctor When He Was Asked To Prove His Disability!!

A special constable recently grabbed the limelight on the Internet when he shared a hilarious letter his GP wrote to the parking officials when they rejected his blue badge’s request.

Ben Berry, a traffic signal technician by profession, lost his right leg in a heartbreaking accident. However, the Worcestershire County Council in the UK rejected his request for Blue Badge, labeling him “unqualified.” (Blue Badge is an official permit that allows a disabled individual to park closer to the facilities.)

When the man informed about the matter to his doctor, he seemed to be a bit annoyed. So, the doctor decided to pass on a letter to the council. Recently, Ben Perry, the special constable and traffic light technician, took to his official Twitter account to reveal the story of how the council reacted to the sarcastic letter from his doctor.

Sharing a part of the letter penned downed by his GP, Perry, who has lost his right leg, revealed that his doctor was curated a letter stating that his patient’s condition was unlikely to change unless medical science implements any fresh measure to re-grow a new leg for him.

Perry encouraged every person who read the letter to express their feelings for who he referred to as a “legendary” individual. The netizens showered good comments for the medical professional. The constable also commented on the post, explaining the complete story. However, the letter he revealed that the efforts of his medical professionals were not in vain as the authorities have finally renewed his Blue Badge. He said, “Thankfully, it appears that common sense has prevailed.”

Perry, who owns an Audi, appeared to be extremely disappointed while revealing how his disability was questioned to his 1100+ Twitter followers. He said, “I have recently tried to renew my Blue Badge. However, they told me I did not qualify for one and I will have to supply more pieces of evidence to prove my disability.”

Perry also expressed his gratitude for every individual who liked and commented on his post, showing him support. The Tweet has gone viral, and it has already gathered over 130,000 likes and thousands of comments.