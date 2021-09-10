Grant Shapps Transport Secretary denies immigration to Solve Driver shortages while Morrisons warns about Price Increases!

Grant Shapps, Transport secretary, has rejected calls for increased immigration to address the driver shortfall. Morrisons warns customers that the driver shortages will cause severe economic damage.

Morrisons Supermarkets warned that the shortage of lorry drivers will lead to price hikes.

It agreed with others that the industry should be paid higher wages to address the shortage.

Morrisons said that prices have risen due to rising costs such as shipping, raw materials, and labor.

Today, Transport secretary Grant Shapps rejected calls for increased immigration to address the driver shortage.

He said: “We have to stand on our own two feet as the United Kingdom.

“There are a lot of people coming off furlough.

“I look forward to them getting jobs.”

The shortage of lorry drivers, estimated at 100,000, has been attributed to EU workers who left the UK after Brexit. They were affected by key tax changes and delayed training due to the Covid crisis.

Mr. Shapps said: “To say this is an issue of Brexit is completely untrue.

“What it is about is a coronavirus.”

He said that the global shortage of drivers was also affecting the US, Poland, Germany, and other countries.

However, Shapps confirmed that certain HGV driver tests will be expedited.

Morrisons in Bradford said its prices dropped year-on-year over the last six months.

It added: “By the end of the period these industry-wide price and cost increases had become sustained, meaning deflation had transitioned to slight inflation, and we now expect these pressures to persist during the second half.”

Morrisons claimed that they were better placed than most to absorb cost rises because they made a lot more of their own products.

The supermarket, unlike other retailers, does not pay lorry drivers. “golden hellos” Retention bonuses and

However, it has offered employees the opportunity to retrain.

Nearly 1,500 people have signed up to do this, including check-out assistants and shelf-stackers.

This was in light of evidence that driver shortages are driving some haulers out of business.

Mazars, an advisory, tax, and audit firm, reported that 31 haulage companies were declared insolvent by Mazars in June. This is the most insolvent month since January 2019.

It stated that the UK has seen a decline in its shipments to the EU and Britain since Brexit, which has led to a drop in revenues.

Rebecca Dacre, a partner at Mazars, says, “Brexit has hit the logistics industry very hard.

“Combined with the effects of the pandemic, we’re starting to see an acceleration in haulage companies going out of business.”

Ofgem, another regulator, stated that energy bills would be affected by the rising global prices for fossil fuels.

According to it, the BBC was told by the company that gas prices were rising. “will feed into all customer energy bills in the UK”.

Ofgem already announced that a price cap will be in place for 15 million households starting October, due to rising wholesale costs.

Customers on standard tariffs and other default tariffs are likely to see their bills jump by £139 a year.

Prepayment customers, meanwhile, will see an increase of £153.