Man City boss Pep Guardiola eyeing record-breaking win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Pep Guardiola can bag another Manchester City record on Saturday as long as his side beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will oversee his 303rd game for the reigning champions this weekend, and has won an astonishing 220 times with the club.

The 50-year-old, who got into a row with fans over attendances earlier this month, will surpass legendary City boss Les McDowall when he gets his next victory.

"I cannot deny it will be an honour," said Guardiola of the record, adding: "Hopefully we do it sooner rather than later."







He told BT Sport of the fixture: “We need to learn from the defeats [against Chelsea]. It’s one of the toughest away Premier League games. We’re ready for it.

“Rodri made an incredible effort to be here. Kevin [De Bruyne] and Phil [Foden] are so important for us, but so are the others. Everyone is key. The season still has so many games, so everybody’s involved.

“We score many, many, many goals in the last years. Gabriel [Jesus] likes to play wider than central. Having a specialist striker is always important, but sometimes it’s not possible. We can do it without this.”

With Thomas Tuchel saying of his decision to start Timo Werner: “We need exactly the same mix of skilful play as in our last games, but also to be very emotional and aggressive.

“Timo [Werner] is a good fit today because he brings a good intensity to our game, on and off the ball. That is what we need. Maybe Kai [Havertz] and Hakim [Ziyech] are lacking a little bit of confidence. We’re happy that N’Golo [Kante] can play. Thiago [Silva] had some issues in training, otherwise he would have started.

“Pep Guardiola is doing what he always does. He brings out the best in his team. They have their style of play, we have ours. You can win football games with any player and with any characteristics.

“It’s necessary for us to be at our very top level. It’s very hard to predict. They have a lot of solutions and a lot of confidence.”