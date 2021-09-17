Man Blames His Wife After Losing 46lbs And Divorced Her!!

A man imposed several allegations on his wife on mental cruelty and highlighted that he lost 46lbs since their wedding. The wife claimed to be innocent and filed a counter-case against the man.

A couple in Haryana, India, got the eyeballs of the netizens with their heated divorce, making the headlines. The couple had been spotted in court several times as their impending divorce because of strange reasons hit the media.

The man, who has 50% hearing loss and carries a hearing aid, claimed that he has suffered the mental cruelty of his wife since their marriage. After continuing a toxic relationship for a long, now the man is demanding a divorce.

The man claimed to have lost over 46lbs of weight after his marriage. As per the latest reports, the husband weighed around 163lbs in April 2021, when the couple tied the wedding knots. However, after living for over 10 years with his wife, the man’s weight drastically dropped to 117lbs.

The man held his wife responsible for his weight loss. He imposed a bunch of allegations on the lady labeling her as a bad-tempered and spendthrift woman. He further alleged his wife to be a disgusting lady, revealing that she had never tried to adjust with his family. So, her inability to maintain healthy relationships with his family has ignited several fights, that led to humiliations and mental stress.

The plaintiff revealed that he endured all the humiliations, mental trauma, and fights for years, believing that her wife will understand the situations and cope with the circumstances. However, things gradually worsened. So, the man is now demanding an official divorce.

The Hisar family court investigated the situation and granted the man’s demands. However, the wife was not ready to accept the allegations and counter the claims. She denied all allegations and labeled herself innocent. He countered, quoting that the man was unable to treat her with respect, love and did not support her. Moreover, she said she was tortured for dowry.

During the hearing of the heated case, the court found that the lady walked out of her marriage life back in 2016, leaving her husband and daughter behind, and did not even make any efforts to come back. Moreover, on further investigation, the court revealed that the man never demanded any sort of dowry. Instead, he sponsored financial aid for the higher education of the woman.