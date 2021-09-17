WWE Extreme Rules 13 – Match Cards, Predictions & More

The 13th Extreme Rules PPV event is less than two weeks away on September 26, 2021, at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Roman Reigns, WWE Universal Champion, will be defending himself against Finn Balor (in his Demon avatar).

The main card begins at 8 PM EST, while the kickoff will be at 7 PM. The WWE Network via NBC Peacock will broadcast the event live.

Universal Title: Roman Reigns (c) vs “The Demon” Finn Balor

In recent weeks, Finn Balor has been pushing for a shot at Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is holding his own but have been distracted by John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and others. Reigns defeated Balor two weeks ago with the help from the Usos on Friday Night Smackdown.

Balor, in his Demon gear, returned to the ring just one week later to continue the feud. While Balor is a star, Reigns’ reign is expected to continue as he’s booked against Brock Lesnar next month in Saudi Arabia.



PREDICTION: Roman Reigns

US Title: Damian Priest (c) vs. Sheamus

Damian Priest shined at Wrestlemania teaming with Bad Bunny in their win against The Miz and John Morrison. The priest has been fighting Sheamus for US Title since then. He won the title last month at Summerslam. The priest has been gaining momentum over the past months and it is expected that he will continue to build on this momentum with a win at Extreme Rules.



PREDICTION: Damian Priest

WWE Raw Women’s Title: Charlotte (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

Charlotte surprised many last months after winning the WWE Raw Women’s Title with a win over Nikki A.S.H. Before Charlotte won the title, Nikki had already claimed the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Alexa Bliss, the champion’s assistant, has been playing mind games ever since. This led to WWE Extreme Rules. Bliss is gaining popularity and being a top merchandise sales seller so it was expected that she would be given the title.



PREDICTION: Alexa Bliss

WWE Smackdown Women’s Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

At WWE Summerslam, Becky Lynch returned as a surprise opponent against Bianca Beliar, replacing the injured Sasha Banks. Lynch beat Belair in 30 seconds. This shocked the WWE Universe and ended Belair’s reign.

Lynch has displayed an attitude over the past weeks, much to the dismay and disappointment of the WWE Universe. Lynch has just won the title and her current run is expected to continue with a potentially controversial win over Belair.



PREDICTION: Becky Lynch

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) vs The Street Profits

The best storyline in the WWE is the Bloodline, anchored by Roman Reigns. Reigns is flanked by his cousins and tag champions, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The Uso’s top rivals at the moment are The Street Profits, a solid young tag team that impresses most with the aerial attack from Montez Ford. The Street Profits are an exciting team with an upside, but it’s not the right time to crack the Bloodline.



PREDICTION: The Usos