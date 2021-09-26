Man Allegedly Attempts to Storm Cockpit, Asks to Be Shot During JetBlue Flight

By Brandon Pitt
A JetBlue flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, turned violent as a man allegedly attempted to storm the cockpit, choked and kicked a flight attendant while reportedly asking to be shot Wednesday night, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by ABC News reported.

Flight 261 was about an hour from landing in San Juan when a passenger reportedly became irate after having difficulties making a phone call, the New York Post reported. About 30 minutes later, passenger Khalil El Dahr “pulled himself out of his seat and rushed toward the flight deck yelling to be shot” in Spanish and Arabic, according to the FBI affidavit.

The affidavit says he rushed the cockpit, a flight crew officer opened the cockpit door and El Dahr then allegedly choked a flight attendant with his own tie and attempted to enter the cockpit, CBS Boston reported.

“While he was yelling, he was still holding the JetBlue flight attendant by their tie,” the FBI affidavit. “This resulted in the tie tightening and ultimately prevented the JetBlue flight attendant from breathing.”

He allegedly kicked the flight attendant in the chest and as the incident ensued, asked for the pilot to shoot him, according to the FBI affidavit.

It took six or seven crew members to restrain El Dahr using neck ties, flex cuffs and four seat-belt extensions, CBS Boston reported.

The plane landed safely in San Juan where El Dahr was taken into custody and faces felony charges of interfering with a flight crew.

Digital has reached out to JetBlue for comment on the matter and has not heard back.

