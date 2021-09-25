Mama June Shannon’s Ex BoyFriend Admitted Into Rehab Facility In Florida

Mama June Shannon’s ex-boyfriend Geno Doak has been admitted to a South Carolina rehab facility. Geno was recently admitted to Fort Pierce, Florida. At this point, details are still a bit sketchy. It is not clear what brought Doak to the hospital. But, Doak’s Florida physician has recommended him for rehabilitation.

Reports claim new legal documents have come to light revealing that Mama June‘s ex officially checked into the rehab facility on Monday. Per the official court docs, Doak will remain a resident in the long-term intensive program for a minimum of 120 days.

Additionally, Geno will also have an option to stay, if necessary, for up to a full year. Doak’s program description reveals it is designed to help individuals to develop their capacity for a healthy transition to sober living.

Residents must be able to find employment, and also take responsibility for their recovery. But, per TMZ, the court documents have been filed to keep the judge in Geno’s March 2019 crack cocaine case in the loop to his progress. Mama June Shannon, a former girlfriend of Geno, announced to her fans in August that they had broken up. Doak was sentenced to 16 months in Macon County Community Corrections.

He wasn’t going to be behind bars physically but had to follow a set of rules. Doak’s rules include him relocating from Florida to Alabama within 30-45 days of his July sentencing. Geno did not do this, as it was revealed.

Now the court knows he’ll be in treatment in South Carolina for at least the next 4 months. Could Geno Doak be using rehab as a ploy to remain out of prison, considering he has not followed the court’s orders? This information is confusing to Mama June fans, who believed Geno was behind bars. Mama June says she is continuing her life.

As we reported previously, June posted an unusually cryptic Instagram post about falling in love. As a result, the From Not To Hot star changes her looks, attitude, and love life.



It appears as if Mama June Shannon is smitten with her new love interest. Mama June is now reportedly involved with TikToker Jordan McCollum, 24 years old. Sources claim that June feels lonely since Geno and her split. Sources claim that June needs companionship at all costs. She just can’t handle being alone.

Not everyone in Mama June Shannon‘s family is feeling all warm and toasty over the new relationship. Anna Cardwell, June’s oldest daughter, reveals she is concerned about the relationship.

Anna said: “If he starts using again, that’s not healthy for Mama, and he’s only 24-years-old. Mama needs to calm down and focus on herself.” She adds: “He doesn’t have a lot of time on him. If he relapses, I hope he at least does it away from her. She’s on probation, and if she fails a drug test at any time, she will go back to jail.”

Fans feel Mama June Shannon is lonely and not thinking things through with a clear mind with this relationship. June should take her time to get her life in order before she settles down with anyone, especially not a 24-year old.