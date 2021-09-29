Malia White Gets Shy Talking About Jake The Engineer

Below Deck Mediterranean star Malia White confirmed her relationship with Jake Baker, aka Jake the Engineer. This is not surprising to fans. Malia has been popping up on Jake’s Instagram a lot lately. The couple even shared a kiss that confirmed romance rumours.

Malia still hasn’t posted about him on her own Instagram page as of yet. So, while it’s not the first time she’s confirmed their relationship, it is the first time she’s publicly talked about it.

Below Deck Med star giggles about Jake Baker

Andy Cohen managed to get Malia White into the fit of the giggles. She appeared alongside David Pascoe on Monday night’s episode of WWHL. David had a crush on Malia in this season of Below Deck Mediterranean. But she didn’t feel the same. In fact, she was interested in another man who worked on the superyacht.

Jake Baker, an engineer, works behind the scenes for Bravo. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Malia answered questions about her relationship with the hunk. She tried to get him on the camera.





[Credit: Jake Baker/Instagram]

Andy asked when they started dating, she wanted to find out who made the first move. Suddenly, Malia got shy and didn’t know what to say. All the questions overwhelmed her.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Malia White stated that he was responsible for making the first move. “I think he did,” She laughed.

Andy then asked if the couple tried to hide their relationship during the show. “No, because it happened afterwards,” She replied. Andy then asked David if he was jealous that he had found out. Malia and David both said that David was not jealous because he respected their relationship.

Malia White doesn’t care if Captain Sandy finds out

Andy Cohen asked Malia White if Captain Sandy Yawn approves their relationship. “I don’t care,” As the crowd cheered, she replied. On Monday night’s episode of Below Deck Med, Malia and Sandy went head-to-head with each other. Sandy flipped out when she found out that Malia didn’t report David’s accident.

The two of them got into a screaming match. Sandy asked Malia to talk with him shortly thereafter. They had a good conversation and made amends to each other. Despite her close relationship with the captain, Malia doesn’t care what Sandy thinks of her dating life. Sandy has already been vocal about the yachtie’s sexuality in the past.

At first, Malia seemed shy when talking about Jake. When Andy asked the biggest difference between Jake and her ex-boyfriend, Tom Checketts, she said, “The biggest one?” with a laugh. Andy was pleased with Malia’s response.





[Credit: Malia White/Instagram]

Malia shared the news with Instagram Live viewers that Jake was there. Malia wanted to show him but he didn’t appear on camera. Malia said something off-screen that made him giggle, and fans wanted the identity of the person who was laughing. She just looked to the side, like she did during her WWHL interview.