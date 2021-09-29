Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have called it quits after 17 years together. The model and singer confirmed their separation to a representative.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” According to People, the source stated in a statement that they had separated. “The couple both wish each other well.” The news comes two months away from the couple’s third wedding anniversary.

©GettyImages Nazanin Mandi and Miguel are seen backstage during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 was broadcast by Amazon Prime Video from the Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California on October 2, 2020.

The news was so big that the afro Mexican star took to Instagram to share his thoughts and stories. “What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key… Only take action on things that relate to, and excite positive emotion to your desire,” He shared his thoughts.

Mandi also used Instagram for unburdening. “Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that.” It is not clear why the couple split.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi were together for ten years before they got engaged. They got married in Simi Valley in California in November 2018. Before proposing, Miguel told Hot 97 in 2015 that “I’ve come so far as a man, and I’m just starting to feel solid where I can be like, ‘You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.’ I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn‘t raised like that.”

“I just follow my instincts,” he continued. “I think she’s learned that and she’s had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”

