Make-A-Wish singer Berritt Haynes joins competition

Contestant Berritt Haynes had one wish.

“I was granted a Make-A-Wish… my wish was to come and watch ‘The Voice,'” the 19-year-old singer said during Tuesday’s episode, referring to Make-A-Wish Foundation’s mission to grant the desires of critically ill children.

Haynes received more than he could have hoped for during the fourth round of Blind Auditions. Not only did he get to connect with the coaches, but Haynes is also now on the show competing for Team Blake Shelton after earning a chair turn on his rendition of Brett Young’s “Mercy.”

“Not only do I get to meet them, I get to sing for them as well and that’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’m truly grateful to be alive and well and be here.”

At age 8, Haynes was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick and makes it difficult for the heart to pump blood, according to Mayo Clinic. He said he had an internal defibrillator placed at age 14.

“It’s often called the sudden death disease,” Haynes agreed.

With his Make-A-Wish, Haynes said he wanted to come to a live taping of “The Voice” as a spectator, “but because of COVID, that wish was not able to be granted.”

But Haynes’ talent landed him something better. “My mom sent in a video of me singing to audition for ‘The Voice.'” Haynes is now part of Team Shelton.

“I’m damn proud to be your coach,” Shelton stated.

John Legend was not so lucky.

“I thought we were supposed to gang up on Ariana (Grande),” After being hit with the final block of the Blinds, Legend was confused. “Everyone ganged up on me instead.”

Grande hit the EGOT winner with a swift block following Holly Forbes’ four-chair-turn performance of Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” Maybe Legend brought this karma on himself?

“I was maliciously held back,” Legend exclaimed. “I used my block on Ariana and she’s been upset with me for a while. She hasn’t spoken to me in the hallways.”

Forbes was forced to make a choice between Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend after Legend pulled out. Violet, the 7-year-old Kentucky native, asked Forbes to choose Grande.

“In reference to your beautiful daughter that loves Ariana, I just want to remind you that some children like playing with fire. It’s not necessarily the best thing sometimes,” Shelton agreed. Grande clapped back, “Did you compare her daughter enjoying my music to playing with fire?”

Grande’s block proved ineffective because Forbes was gunning for Clarkson all along: “I grew up listening to Kelly Clarkson so I’m going to go with her.”

“I used my block on John because he provoked me,” Grande said, “but in hindsight, I really wish I used it on Kelly Clarkson.”

Clarkson herself was “shooketh,” she said.

Blind Auditions resume on “The Voice” Monday (NBC, 8 EDT/PDT).