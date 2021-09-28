‘MAFS’ Clara Oubre Tease Fans On Instagram With A New Fling

Season 12 Married at First Sight alum, Clara Oubre stuns her Instagram fans by posting a photo with a hunky new man. Who is he? What’s going on? Keep reading to find out.

Married at First Sight fans watched as Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre made it to Decision Day and decided to stay together. The couple was planning a vow renewal when the unexpected happened. Just two months after the reunion special, they announced that they were getting a divorce.

Their joint statement reads as follows.”After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it’s better to go our separate ways.”

Since then, it seems like Clara Oubre is taking everything in stride. Shortly after the divorce, according to People, she shares how she’s coping with the split. “Few times are better for growth and self-reflection than when you’re going through a breakup, something so many of us is all too familiar with. This book provided so many great insights into how I handle relationships and what I’m looking for in the future.”

Now, fans are stunned to see the MAFS divorcee cozying up to a hunky mystery man. The two are lounging on a giant boulder overlooking the beach. According to the geotag on the Instagram post, the two are hanging out at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The caption reads, “is it us? are we the drama??”

One of the first people to comment is fellow Season 12 alum, Virginia Coombs. Virginia writes, “caption game STRONG.” Another fan points out that Clara “can’t take a photo before the rumor starts.”

Luckily, Clara Oubre is quick to shut down the rumors. She does so in response to the following comment. “Is this her new man?!,” writes the fan with a heart eyes emoji.

In response, Clara writes, “sadly he’s taken… and not so much into women haha just an old friend I hadn’t seen since college.” According to the tag on the photo, the mystery man is John Tucker. He is a Ph.D. candidate in Cancer Biology. His Instagram profile is full of model-like photos and pictures with his partner.