Lucille Ball’s Secret Audio Recordings of Desi Arnaz in Documentary. Their Daughter Reveals to Inside Edition

Secret audio tapes unearthed by the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are shedding new light on the untold story of the couple’s turbulent love affair.

Although the couple was the TV’s biggest stars, Ball struggled to navigate a difficult marriage and complicated family.

“She was constantly trying to do it all, and I’m sure it must have been exhausting,”Their daughter, actress Lucie Arnaz told Inside Edition.

The shocking recordings were played for the first times in 50 years in the Amazon Prime documentary. “Lucy and Desi.”

“All of a sudden, we unearthed a box of tapes that my mother had used while she was writing an autobiography, and I didn’t know they existed,” Lucie Arnaz said.

Desi Arnaz also recorded audio recordings. His daughter discovered them as well. He recounts how he grew up with the most beloved show on TV, despite his marital woes.

“It was a fascinating ride, with all kinds of twists and turns,” Lucie Arnaz said.

She also claims that her mom was a pioneer in television and was conflicted about stardom and family.

“She waited 10 years to have a baby, and then she had me the same time the show took off. So the hours were excruciatingly long, and you couldn’t be home. You had to cancel family things, and not get to the piano recital,” Lucie said.