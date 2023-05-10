Love Island’s Jessie reveals plans for boyfriend Will to join her back in Australia have been thrown into chaos

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Jessie Wynter, star of LOVE Island has revealed that her plans to have her boyfriend Will Young join her in Australia were thrown into disarray.

She has lived with Will since they fell in love in a villa in Australia earlier this year.

Love Island's Jessie Wynter says their plans are up in the air

2

Jessie Wynter, Love Island’s Jessie Wynter, says that their plans have changed.
She will soon have to return to Australia

2

The Australian woman will be returning to Australia soonRex

Visa issues force her to return home later in this month.

Both are much happier now that they’re away from the tension and drama of the villa. However, their relationship is about to undergo a major change as the pair will be forced apart by 10,000 miles.

Jessie is always optimistic about her move and insists that Will will most likely go with her.

Many fans thought they were shooting a spinoff in Australia.

Love Island’s Samie Elishi strips to tiny bikini
First Love Island contestant 'revealed' as hot economics student

Jessie, however, has put a spanner into the works when she admitted that it is not set in concrete. She did this after a fan asked “Are Will and You going to Australia soon?”

She said to her fans: “I’ll be returning to Australia shortly, but we aren’t 100% sure yet if Will will be able come along with me.”

Jessie, in an exclusive interview with the Sun, said last month that she could see herself staying long term in the UK if Will didn’t like Australia.

Everyone I know in the UK says Will is going to love Australia. So I’m worried [laughs].”

Jessie is away from family, except for her mother and sister who visited her at the South African house.

She was welcomed into the Young household, and this has greatly reduced her homesickness.

She says, “I think it would have been overwhelming to come straight into the new country and the bustle if I had not gone back home.”

“I’m aware that it is different. Although it is not the usual Love Island, we are so pleased with how everything has worked out.

Will and his wife have always been there to comfort me when I felt homesick. “I’d be lost without these lovely people.

Latest News

Previous article
What we know about Season 5 of ‘9-1-1 Lone Star

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact