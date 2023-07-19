Love Island 2023: Who left last night?

It only takes a single text to remove an Islander from the show.
Two couples were evicted from the Love Island Villa in the latest episode.
Love Island 2023: who left tonight?
After a shocking dumping, four Islanders have said goodbye to the Love Island villa.
Kady McCermott and Ouzy See left the Love Island Villa in a four-fold blow. Amber Wise and Josh Brocklebank also said their goodbyes.
Speaking after being axed Amber told ITV: “I’m obviously gutted to have left but happy to have had the experience and grateful that I was able to meet such amazing people.”
On her exit, Love Island veteran Kady McDermott said she was “surprised” Zach recoupled with Molly earlier on in the series, but admitted she is “a slow burner and we only had a week together, I don’t think he realised that I did actually like him.”
Ouzy See, previously coupled up with fan favorite Ella Thomas, said it was “bittersweet as it’s not nice to be dumped but I was prepared to go.”
Joshua not only backed Tyrique and Ella to be the Love Island winners, but also Sammy & Jess.
There is always a new single in the line-up.
Molly Marsh, in fact, was dumped then brought back to Casa Amor.
The Islanders that have so far been dumped are:
- Ouzy See, Football Player – DUMPED NINETH
- Kady McCermott is a former Love Island actress and influential – DUMPED NINETH
- Joshua Brocklebank, financial advisor – DUMPED NINETH
- Amber Wise, student of graphic design – DUMPED NINETH
- Montel McKenzieAccount manager and semi-professional Footballer – DUMPED – 8th
- Leah Taylor is a business manager. DUMPED 8th
- Catherine Agbaje, real estate agent – DUMPED D7th
- Elom Ahlijah Wilson is a masseuse, trainer and fitness specialist. DUMPED D7th
- Kodie Murphy, social media marketer – DUMPED DEAD 6th
- Zachary Ashford – Sales executive DUMPED DEAD 6TH
- Ben Noel is a personal trainer. DUMPED DEAD 6TH
- Gabby Jeffery is a creative assistant. DUMPED DEAD 6TH
- Tink Reading, project manager – DUMPED DEAD 6TH
- Danielle Mazhindu is a student of occupational therapy and a recruitment assistant. DUMPED DEAD 6th
- Mal Nicol – picture researcher DUMPED 5th
- Mehdi Edno, French model – DUMPED 5-th
- Molly Marsh – actress, content creator and a ‘Molly Marsh fan. DUMPED SECOND CASA AMOR: RETURNED
- Andre Furtado is a student who has become an Instagram superstar. DUMPED Third
- Charlotte Sumner, dental nurse – DUMPED Third
- Ruchee Gurung is a beautician. DUMPED SECOND
- George Fensom, business development executive – First Dumps
Love Island – Who still remains?
The original line-up consisted of 10 islanders. However, the show is constantly changing.
These are the lucky remaining contestants in Love Island’s villa:
- Ella Barnes: dancer and model
- Sammy Root project manager
- Whitney Adebayo, entrepreneur
- Lochan Nowacki, account manager
- Zachariah Noble, personal trainer
- Molly Marsh performer
- Mitchel Taylor, gas engineer
- Abi Moors, Flight Attendant
- Ella Thomas, supermodel
- Jess Harding is the owner of a beauty salon
- Scott Van Der Sluis, footballer
- Tyrique Hyde, semi-professional footballer
Love Island: How do I access it?
You can watch the hit show on ITV2 or ITV Hub.
Each night from Sunday to Friday at 9pm there are new episodes.
On Saturday, you can watch a special episode of Love Island and see all the unseen clips.
Maya Jama, along with an expert panel and a Sunday after-show airs the Love Island main show.
Love Island can be watched on vacation without any interruptions.
You can now watch Love Island on the go.