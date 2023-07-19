Love Island 2023: Who left last night?

It only takes a single text to remove an Islander from the show.

Two couples were evicted from the Love Island Villa in the latest episode.

1 Kady McCermott, a Love Island veteran and Ouzy See, a bombshell actress from the series’ latest reshuffles have said their goodbyes. Rex

Love Island 2023: who left tonight?

After a shocking dumping, four Islanders have said goodbye to the Love Island villa.

Kady McCermott and Ouzy See left the Love Island Villa in a four-fold blow. Amber Wise and Josh Brocklebank also said their goodbyes.

Speaking after being axed Amber told ITV: “I’m obviously gutted to have left but happy to have had the experience and grateful that I was able to meet such amazing people.”

On her exit, Love Island veteran Kady McDermott said she was “surprised” Zach recoupled with Molly earlier on in the series, but admitted she is “a slow burner and we only had a week together, I don’t think he realised that I did actually like him.”

Ouzy See, previously coupled up with fan favorite Ella Thomas, said it was “bittersweet as it’s not nice to be dumped but I was prepared to go.”

Joshua not only backed Tyrique and Ella to be the Love Island winners, but also Sammy & Jess.

Love Island: Who’s left the villa?

There is always a new single in the line-up.

Molly Marsh, in fact, was dumped then brought back to Casa Amor.

The Islanders that have so far been dumped are:

Ouzy See, Football Player – DUMPED NINETH

Kady McCermott is a former Love Island actress and influential – DUMPED NINETH

Joshua Brocklebank, financial advisor – DUMPED NINETH

Amber Wise, student of graphic design – DUMPED NINETH

Montel McKenzie Account manager and semi-professional Footballer – DUMPED – 8th

– Leah Taylor is a business manager. DUMPED 8th

Catherine Agbaje, real estate agent – DUMPED D7th

Elom Ahlijah Wilson is a masseuse, trainer and fitness specialist. DUMPED D7th

Kodie Murphy, social media marketer – DUMPED DEAD 6th

Zachary Ashford – Sales executive DUMPED DEAD 6TH

Ben Noel is a personal trainer. DUMPED DEAD 6TH

Gabby Jeffery is a creative assistant. DUMPED DEAD 6TH

Tink Reading, project manager – DUMPED DEAD 6TH

Danielle Mazhindu is a student of occupational therapy and a recruitment assistant. DUMPED DEAD 6th

Mal Nicol – picture researcher DUMPED 5th

Mehdi Edno, French model – DUMPED 5-th

Molly Marsh – actress, content creator and a ‘Molly Marsh fan. DUMPED SECOND CASA AMOR: RETURNED

Andre Furtado is a student who has become an Instagram superstar. DUMPED Third

Charlotte Sumner, dental nurse – DUMPED Third

Ruchee Gurung is a beautician. DUMPED SECOND

George Fensom, business development executive – First Dumps

Love Island – Who still remains?

The original line-up consisted of 10 islanders. However, the show is constantly changing.

These are the lucky remaining contestants in Love Island’s villa:

Ella Barnes: dancer and model

Sammy Root project manager

Whitney Adebayo, entrepreneur

Lochan Nowacki, account manager

Zachariah Noble, personal trainer

Molly Marsh performer

Mitchel Taylor, gas engineer

Abi Moors, Flight Attendant

Ella Thomas, supermodel

Jess Harding is the owner of a beauty salon

Scott Van Der Sluis, footballer

Tyrique Hyde, semi-professional footballer

Love Island: How do I access it?

You can watch the hit show on ITV2 or ITV Hub.

Each night from Sunday to Friday at 9pm there are new episodes.

On Saturday, you can watch a special episode of Love Island and see all the unseen clips.

Maya Jama, along with an expert panel and a Sunday after-show airs the Love Island main show.

Love Island can be watched on vacation without any interruptions.

You can now watch Love Island on the go.