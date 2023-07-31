Love Island 2023 final LIVE — Mitch and Ella B axed from show as Scott reveals future with Catherine on Aftersun

What was Maya Jama wearing on Love Island?

Love Island host Maya Jama never fails when it comes to fashion, and always adds extra glamour to the show.

During Love Island episode 56 which aired on July 30 2023, Maya looked incredible in a silver sequinned co-ord.

She put on a leggy display in her mini skirt and flashed her toned stomach as she strutted into the villa.

Previously speaking of upping the ante on the fashion side of things, Maya told Central Recorder: “We’ve had meetings, because of the pressure of living up to the last series.”

She continued: “We do it by episode, so the first looks are planned.

“What was making me laugh was all the dupes that came out, they are so fast, copying the outfits.”

This stunning outfit is by designer Annie’s Ibiza.

However, this impressive two-piece will set you back £1,350.