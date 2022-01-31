Los Angeles Rams will meet the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium

It’s official. Los Angeles Super Bowl LVII will feature a true “home”Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers by 20 points today, thanks to a field goal that was scored in under two minutes.

The Rams will be joined in this matchup by the Cincinnati Bengals. They shocked the Kansas City Chiefs at the AFC Championship with an overtime win of 27-24.

Super Bowl LVI is being held at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, Sunday February 13. Kickoff will take place at the Rams home stadium at 3:30 pm. NBC will be televising. This will be the first time that a team hosts the Super Bowl and championship games in their stadium.

At one point, the Rams were down 17-7 in the third quarter. However, they came back strong thanks to key receptions from Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and a 30-yard field goal made by Matt Gay, which provided the winning margin. Aaron Donald’s intense pressure stopped a 49ers last-ditch drive with a Travin Howard interception.

Now, the team that went all-in with in-season acquistions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller – not to mention importing quarterback Matthew Stafford in the off season – finds itself with one more mountain to climb.

In an earlier game, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs by 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It was the first conference championship in nine years, since before Joe Burrow was born.

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati’s rookie kicker, hit a 31-yard field shot in OT to give the Bengals the win. Kansas City won the toss in overtime, and chose to accept the award. However, they were stopped by a determined Bengals defense.

Cincinnati’s comeback tied for the largest ever in a title game during the Super Bowl era. The 2006 Indianapolis Colts won the AFC title over the New England Patriots by also rallying from 18 down.