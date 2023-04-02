Lori Vallow Murder Prosecution: Alibi witnesses will now refute claims made by Doomsday mom, say the prosecution

Lori Vallow Daybell will begin her murder trial three days before the deadline, however, prosecutors are still looking for her alibis.

The “Doomsday Cult” mom is facing charges of murder, conspiracy and grand theft after law enforcement discovered the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow and his 16-year-old sister Tylee Ryan buried in the yard of her fifth husband Chad Daybell’s home months after the children were first reported missing.

Vallow Daybell and husband Chad Daybell are also charged with the death of his wife Tammy.

In a notice of alibi filed by the defense counsel in January, Vallow Daybell claims she was with friends on both occasions and not at the scene of the alleged murders.

Digital obtained the notice, which states:

“Lori Vallow was in her own apartment in Rexburg, <a href=”https://www.insideedition.com/tag/idaho” rel=”” target=”_blank”>Idaho</a>, when J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan died in the apartment of Alex Cox in Rexburg, Idaho. Defendant was with Melanie Gibb, David Warwick, and/or Chad Daybell.”

“Lori Vallow was in <a href=”https://www.insideedition.com/tag/hawaii” rel=”” target=”_blank”>Hawaii </a>when Tammy Daybell died at the home of Chad Daybell in Salem, Idaho. Melani Boudreaux, Audrey Barattiero and/or Audrey Barattiero were the defendants.

Vallow daybell is now being investigated by her lawyers. Prosecutors claim she failed to give alibis in response to several charges.

RESPONSE – LORI Vallow ALIBI

“As alibi does not apply to a conspiracy charge the alibi disclosure is misplaced as to those charges,” prosecutors write. “An alibi is similarly misplaced in charges where the Defendant is charged with murder as a principal.”

This comment was made in response to Vallow daybell’s claim that she wasn’t physically present at the murders. However, this does not support the prosecution’s claims that Vallow Daybell plotted the killings.

Prosecutors allege Vallow Daybell instructed her brother Alex Cox to murder her children.

Vallow Daybell spent the weeks before her arrest in 2020 with Chad Daybell in Hawaii, while authorities searched for her missing children, Tylee and J.J.

A probable cause affidavit was submitted to this case and shows that the bodies of both children were identified using Cox’s phone location, which was tracked back to Daybell’s property.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Daybell also claimed that shortly after Cox had left Daybell’s property, Daybell texted Tammy saying, “Well, it’s been an interesting morning!” The fire pit was too damp from the approaching storms so I decided to burn any limb debris. While doing this, I came across a huge raccoon on the fence. I raced to get my gun and found him still moving along. It was enough for me to get close that only one shot sufficed. Now he is in our pet cemetery. Fun times!”

Cox can not testify and cannot confirm Vallow daybell’s claim. Cox died shortly after Vallow Daybell reported his children missing. Charles Vallow’s wife had earlier confessed that he shot the man in self-defense.

The prosecution has said they will be calling three individuals close to Vallow Daybell to testify at the trial: Melanie Gibb, Melanie Pawlowski and David Warwick.

Vallow Daybell claims in her alibi that she was with Gibb and Warwick when the children were allegedly murdered, and with Pawlowski at the time of Tammy Daybell’s alleged murder.

“[T]he State intends to call the named, and previously disclosed, witnesses or admit the following, previously disclosed evidence in its case in chief and in rebuttal to refute the Defendant’s claim of alibi,” prosecutors write.

LORI VALLOW ALIBI

Daybell and Vallow Daybell were described in the Chandler Police Department’s 2021 probable cause statement. It details Vallow Daybell’s involvement in Charles’ death.

According to the affidavit, “It was found that Lori Vallow thought she was an exalted goddess and she and Chad were instructed to lead 144,000 people as they prepare for the end”

The article continues to state that Lori, Chad and others believed they were blessed with extraordinary talents. These abilities include the ability of teleporting and causing harm to others as well as the ability call up natural catastrophes. They also have the ability pray away demon spirits and visionary abilities. They felt they could tell if someone was using a light or dark scale because of the abilities they had. The scale indicated whether they were possessed by demonic spirits.

Among those Vallow Daybell is alleged to have said had a “dark” scale were her ex-husband Charles and children J.J. and Tylee, according to the affidavit.

Vallow Daybell is also facing charges in Arizona related to her ex-husband’s Charles death, but those are on hold while she stands trial in Idaho.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell have denied having anything to do with the deaths of the two children and have pleaded not guilty to all charges. “Defendant believes that she will be acquitted of all charges,” Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said in earlier filing.