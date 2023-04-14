Lori Vallow Daybell holds her first public tears during the murder trial

Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial is underway. Vallow Daybell, who some have dubbed the “Doomsday Cult Mom,” is facing charges of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in relation to the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Chad Daybell, her fifth husband, is also facing similar charges. He remains in Fremont County Jail.

JJ and Ryan’s bodies were found buried in the yard of Daybell’s home in June 2020, months after the children were first reported missing in December 2019, which was weeks after the kids were reportedly last seen alive.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell are also charged with the death of Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell. Both have pleaded not guilty.

No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, which means Daybell will not be able to watch the proceedings of his wife’s trial from behind bars.

If Vallow Daybell is convicted of murder, she will not be subject to the death penalty. Vallow Daybell faces life imprisonment if she is convicted.

You can find more Digital reporting about this case by clicking here.

April 12, 2023: Testimony of the Police

Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo was back on the stand for cross-examination.

JJ’s death was not confirmed by him. He stated that there wasn’t any evidence suggesting JJ had been alive before Sept. 22, 2019 or September 23, 2019. JJ was seen that day sitting on the couch wearing red pajamas. It looked very similar to his red pajamas when his body was discovered by authorities.

Hermosillo stated that there is no evidence suggesting Tylee is alive or gone after September 8th, 2019 and Sept. 9th, 2019. That day, a photo of Tylee was taken at Yellowstone National Park by JJ, Alex Cox, and Vallow Daybell.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jared Willmore was next to take the stand. He serves as the Madison County Jail captain and supervises the use of Madison County Jail’s phone system. As Chad Daybell searched his house, he spoke out about Daybell Vallow’s call with him on June 9, 2020. Authorities found JJ and Tylee’s bodies in the yard.

During the call, which was played for court, Chad said he spoke to Mark Means, his previous lawyer, and advised her to “maybe” call him as well. When asked what she could do for him, Chad responded, “pray.”

At the end of the call, Vallow Daybell could be heard asking whether she should try to call him later, to which he responded, “I don’t know. I’ll answer if I can. I love you and I’ll talk soon.”

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Joe Powell was called to the stand shortly after and discussed the cross-jurisdictional investigation into Tammy Daybell’s death, with which Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are now charged.

The court was dismissed after only two hours due to “a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys,” according to a statement.

April 11, 2023: Lori Vallow Daybell’s First Public Tears

Hermosillo was alone to testify and his testimony lasted throughout the entire court session.

He first became involved in the case after being contacted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office about a Jeep that was possibly involved in a homicide.

His involvement in the search was Vallow Daybell’s when authorities were able to search her house and demolish the front door. While he claimed that everything was normal in her apartment, there weren’t any clothes hanging from the hangers.

“Normally when people go on trips and plan to come home, they don’t take all their belongings from their closet,” he said during the testimony. “This caught our attention because there was nothing in the closet other than empty hangers.”

He also noticed seeing “a lot of ammunition” in a tub inside the garage alongside camouflage suits, gun magazines, silencers knives, rope and duct tape and firearms.

Hermosillo claimed Daybell was asleep at the time they entered his house with a warrant for search on June 9, 2020. They found what was later determined to be JJ’s body after a search in his backyard. “There was a strong odor that, through my training, I knew was a decomposing body,” he said.

The search team then discovered Tylee’s remains. “We started finding burnt flesh, decomposing bones,” he said. “There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart.”

Photos of both bodies as they were found were shown to the jury, which included JJ’s legs, feet, arms and head wrapped in duct tape in various stages of decomposition. East Idaho News reported that JJ was wearing his pajamas as of the photographs.

“His pajamas were soaked with body decomposition, he still had on his pull-up nighttime diaper,” Hermosillo said.

The court took a lunch break halfway through his testimony, and extended the one-hour break by an extra hour, presumably due to Vallow Daybell’s reaction to the graphic descriptions as her attorney asked if she could waive her right to be present during the trial when she returned from break.

She looked red as though she was crying. East Idaho News This was most likely due to.

Kay Woodcock testifies April 10, 2023

Each seat of the courtroom has been filled in as the courtroom prepares itself for the opening statements. East Idaho News.

In attendance are JJ’s grandmother Kay alongside her husband Larry, according to East Idaho News. Tylee’s aunt Annie Cushing and other extended family members are also in attendance, East Idaho News reported.

Daybell’s attorney Prior is also in attendance, alongside authorities from Fremont County Sheriff’s Department and Rexburg Police Department, the outlet reported.

East Idaho News stated that jurors were between 40-years old. According to Idaho law, they will receive $10 per day.

Fremont County prosecutor Lindsay Blake’s opening statement on behalf of the state began by characterizing the case as one that is about “money, power and sex,” implying certain murders may have been over life insurance policies and social security benefits.

Kay could be seen crying as Tylee’s remains, described as “a mass of bones and tissue,” the black plastic bag that allegedly contained JJ’s remains and an autopsy photo of Tammy were shown to the jury.

The jury also saw photos of JJ’s arm wrapped in duct tape after his death, and a picture of Chad and Lori holding hands on the beach.

Blake introduced the Daybell’s alleged beliefs, telling the jury they called themselves “James and Elaina” and believed they were religious figures.

Jim Archibald (defense attorney) described Vallow Daybell in a positive light and cautioned jurors against media and publicity coverage.

JJ’s grandmother Kay was called upon as the state’s first witness. With a half hour break, her testimony lasted for one hour and fifteen minutes. Kay stated that she had helped Charles start his business and had his email and passwords. She searched his Amazon accounts and emails in November 2019 and sent the details to a private investigator.

Brandon Bordeaux, who was married to Vallow Daybell’s niece Melani Pawlowski for about 10 years, delivered his testimony after, during which he discussed the shooting in front of his house in October 2019, shortly after he and Pawlowski were divorced.

Bordeaux’s testimony lasted about 90 minutes, and the court was dismissed after his testimony.

April 3-7 2023: Jury selection

Ten men and eight ladies were selected after days of thorough vetting. It consists 12 trial jurors plus six alternates. Their identities will not be disclosed until the final day of trial.

Steven Boyce is the judge and is presided over this case.

Vallow Daybell appeared normal wearing glasses and clothes, as he arrived at the courtroom to make notes for jury selection.

As the prosecution and defense question groups of potential jurors, one topic of contention among possible jurors is that the case involves what prosecuting attorney Rob Wood called “emotionally charged” images of kids. The issue was mentioned by at least two young mothers.

Potential jury members were also asked if they followed the trial in the news, whether they have seen any true crime documentary discussing the case, and whether they believe everything they read on the internet.

After much debate as to whether or not JJ Vallow’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, can attend the trial, a decision was made Thursday morning that Kay would be able to attend, and her husband Larry only be able to watch after he testifies, according to the judge’s Thursday ruling.

Boyce wrote in the ruling that Larry can “observe all proceedings where testimony is not being offered, and upon the completion of his testimony, he would be permitted to observe the remainder of the trial,” though it has not been determined when he will be called to testify, the decision stated.

Idaho law prohibits witnesses from witnessing any testimony at trial. However, some exceptions may be granted for victims who have immediate relatives or are named as victims’ representatives.

JJ spent almost one year with the Woodcocks after his birth, while Tylee spent several years with them. KSLTV reported. Neither of the Woodcocks meet the legal definition of “immediate family member,” the decision stated. In the same ruling, Lori’s sister Summer Shiflet and JJ and Tylee’s brother Colby Ryan were also permitted to attend the murder trial.

East Idaho News reports that John Prior, Daybell’s lawyer was present for some jury selection proceedings. The jury selection hearings did not allow for news crews to be present in courtroom, so they watched the live stream from an overflow area.

This story is still in development. Stay tuned for new updates.