Loch Ness Monster ‘spotted’ in drone footage by eagle-eyed conspiracy theorists

A man has sensationally recorded what many people believe to be the “Loch Ness Monster” while he was wild camping in Scotland.

The footage was taken by Richard Mavor, a professional pilot. He shows his completion of the Great Glen Canoe Trail along with friends and family for the charity Alzheimer’s Society.

Many viewers were puzzled at the sight of an unusual-looking creature, which is said to lurk under the water around the 4:05 mark.

It appears to have a broad body and a long, straight neck. The creature is seen drifting towards the shoreline.

Several viewers reckoned it was “Nessie”, the mythical Loch Ness Monster, although Richard himself suggested in the comments it was merely a trick of the light.

One excited viewer said: “Four mins waters edge, the ripples look like Nessie.”







(Image: YouTube / Richard Outdoors)



A second person commented: “I saw Nessie near the shore too!”

Someone else wrote: “Congratulations on an epic journey. Each and everyone there looked to have an incredible time.

“I’m sure I could see Nessie at the shoreline at 4:00 mins.”

“Was that Nessy I spied ‘neath the water early on in the film?” somebody else questioned.

The 54-year-old pilot from Embsay near Skipton, who shared the footage on his YouTube channel, Richard Outdoors, told the Daily Record: “I couldn’t believe it.







(Image: YouTube / Richard Outdoors)



“I had to rewind the footage several times and have watched it several times since. I don’t know what it is but it certainly has the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie.

“The more I watch it I think ‘crikey!’ there really wasn’t anything in the area that could be.

“There was no driftwood or anything like that so who knows?”

He added: “It could be a trick of the light but we can’t be sure.”

Richard, who is also on Instagram and has a Twitter account, raised a seriously impressive £15,000 with his group for the Alzheimer’s Society as part of the canoeing and wild camping adventure.