“Lizzie McGuire” Reboot: Exclusive Plot Details Unveiled by Original Writer – A Must-Read for Fans!

Lizzie McGuire Reboot: What Would Have Been Revealed In The Scrapped Revival

Lizzie McGuire Reboot Details Unveiled

Lizzie McGuire fans have been given a sneak peek into the scrapped reboot of the beloved Disney Channel series, after it was announced that the series would not move forward at Disney+ in December 2022. Jonathan Hurwitz, a writer on the series, recently took to TikTok to provide some insights about what Lizzie (Hilary Duff) would have been up to in the reboot that never materialized.

The Reboot Plot

“We wrote and shot the first two episodes,” Hurwitz shared. The reboot would have seen Lizzie living and working as an interior designer in New York, romantically involved with a charming chef. However, her world is turned upside down when she discovers her boyfriend’s infidelity with her best friend, leading her to return home to California to her childhood house. Here, she encounters her animated younger self, creating a nostalgic connection between the past and the present.

Unresolved Love Story

Hurwitz also disclosed that the reboot would have addressed the unresolved romantic tension between Lizzie and her best friend Gordo (Adam Lamberg). The new storyline intended to clarify what happened to the characters after they kissed in The Lizzie McGuire Movie in 2003, leaving fans questioning their fate. Unfortunately, in this version, Lizzie and Gordo wouldn’t have been romantically involved.

Romantic Prospects

Despite this, the reboot would have introduced a new suitor for Lizzie in the form of her teenage crush Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder), who would re-enter her life. However, a controversial scene involving their rekindled relationship in episode three, though unfilmed, appeared to have raised concerns at Disney, contributing to the revivals’ abrupt halt.

Duff had previously divulged certain details of the reboot to Cosmopolitan, explaining how her character was grappling with a relationship breakup and the need to reevaluate her life choices as she approached 30.