Livestream, Schedule, How To Watch Rams-Bengals On TV, Online

Super Bow LVI pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Rams’ home field. The game will air live on NBC as well as for the first time on the Peacock streaming service and Spanish-language network Telemundo.

Peacock’s Super Bowl coverage will be available on the premium tier ($4.99 per month). NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream the game on desktops, mobile, tablets and connected TVs. NFL GamePass also is broadcasting the game for subscribers.

On radio, Westwood One will have the game with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner returning, with pregame shows leading into game coverage starting at 5 ET/2 PT. On SiriusXM, the game will air live on Super Bowl Radio (Ch. 104) and on SiriusXM NFL Radio (Ch. 88); local feeds are available for the Bengals (Sirius 85/XM 225) or the Rams (Sirius 82/XM 226). The Spanish-language feed is at (Sirius 138/XM 227).

***

As usual, and befitting the year’s biggest TV event, there is plenty of hype beforehand planned on the NBC and Peacock broadcasts, including leaning into the game’s Hollywood-ish locale with help from the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Halle Berry as part of a five-hour pregame show leading up to kickoff. The L.A.-rich halftime show will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. And don’t forget the ads, with 30-second spots for this year’s game going for a record $7 million.

On NBC, which is in the midst of covering the Beijing Winter Olympics (the network is calling it “Super Gold Sunday,” bookending the game with live Olympics programming), coverage begins at noon ET/9 a.m. PT with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl, followed by the Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show beginning at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, leading into the game.

The Sunday Night Football duo of Al Michaels (doing play-by-play for his 11th Super Bowl, tying him for the most ever with Pat Summerall) and Cris Collinsworth will call Super Bowl LVI on NBC and Peacock, with Michele Tafoya and Kathryn Tappen as sideline reporters and former ref Terry McAulay serving as rules analyst.

On Telemundo, the first Spanish-language broadcast network, coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Overall, the broadcast will utilize 122 cameras, 130 microphones and 50 miles of cable to connect them on the day, employing 27 Hosts, analysts and commentators onsite as part of more than 700 NBC Sports staffers on assignment.

NBC and Peacock’s pregame show will be hosted by Mike Tirico (back in the U.S. from the Beijing Winter Olympics) along with Maria Taylor starting from the Santa Monica Pier before heading to SoFi. They will be joined by Football Night in America crew Drew Brees, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, along with Chris Simms, Jac Collinsworth, Mike Florio, Peter King and MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki.

During the 3 ET/noon PT hour of the pregame show will be NBC News’ Lester Holt interviewing President Joe Biden, continuing a tradition. The interview was conducted earlier this week.

The 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT portion of the pregame show will be started by Johnson (he did similar duties for NBC ahead of the Olympics’ Opening Ceremony). Berry will headline the beginning of the 6 ET/3 PT hour with a Hollywood-themed how open — shot over two day at Universal Studios Hollywood and elsewhere, it will feature celebs from football and entertainment including Kevin Hart, Joe Namath, Peyton Manning and Carrie Underwood among others.

To recap, here is the full schedule for Sunday on NBC and Peacock (all times ET):

8 a.m. – 2022 Winter Olympics

Noon – Road to the Super Bowl

1 p.m. – Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show

6:30 p.m. – Super Bowl LVI

10:45 p.m. – 2022 Winter Olympics Primetime Show

Midnight – Late Local News*

12:30 a.m. – 2022 Winter Olympics Prime Plus Show

*-NBC only