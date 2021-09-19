Little People’s Jeremy Roloff slammed & told to ‘get a job’ after star reveals he wants to starts a YouTube channel

LITTLE People, Big World fans slammed Jeremy Roloff after he said he wanted to start a YouTube channel.

Jeremy took to his Instagram stories to float the idea of starting a YouTube about ‘his family and projects’.

5 Fans slammed Jeremy Roloff for wanting to start a YouTube channel Credit: Instagram/Jeremy Roloff

In a video he spoke to camera and explained: “I’ve been kicking around the idea of doing a YouTube show for years now.

“Something following our family and all my project. But it’s an immense amount of work, and we said we would wait until we shifted our focus and/or had property to do so.”

His projects include taking pilot lessons, running his business to build knives, and keeping Audrey informed about his marriage anniversary.

“Hey Germ if you just stayed on LPBW you wouldn’t have to do any editing or work,” One fan wrote.

Reddit fan savage told him to stay on his parent’s TLC program, Little People, Big World, if ever he wanted to be a star.

Another added: “You mean, like LPBW was? So he quits his show, loses the farm because of it, and now is like, ‘maybe a youtube channel will give us a chance at the farm again.’ got it.”

And a third wrote: “Well while you’re waiting maybe get a real job.’

In July, Audrey and Jeremy revealed on Instagram they are expecting their third child in November.

The couple already have a son, Bode James (one), and a daughter, Ember Jean (three).

Alongside a clip of Jeremy and Audrey playing with their kids, they revealed: “We’re about to be a family of 5! Our little tie breaker is coming this November!”

Fans were recently left scratching their heads when Jeremy called Audrey an “intentional mother” in a post celebrating her 30th birthday.

Jeremy, 31, posted two pictures of Audrey, and also wrote, “Happy 30th Birthday Audrey!” We are so grateful to you for being such a thoughtful and loving mother to our children.

“Thanks for loving me so well, and working so hard. You are so genuine and down-to-earth. That’s one of the first things I was drawn to in you.

“You are just yourself, comfortable in your own skin, authentic, not trying to be anything or anybody different – and because of that you draw people in because there’s a freedom there – as your sister and friends said at our wedding.

“You’re the smartest person I know, the most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen, and the best thing that’s happened to me. I wish you today feel loved, cherished, and accepted as you are.

“If the rest is half as good as the half we’ve known, here’s hail! To the rest of the road. Help me cheers Audrey to the best decade yet.”

Multiple fans rushed to Reddit to express their confusion over the caption, with one person writing: “‘Intentional mother,’ wtf does that even mean?”

The former reality stars threw a massive birthday bash to celebrate Audrey’s birthday with friends and family, in which Zach and Tori Roloff were noticeably not in attendance.

Jeremy’s brother and sister-in-law’s absence from the party comes as their feud continues, with Tori even snubbing Audrey’s pregnancy announcement earlier this month.

5 Jeremy regularly shares videos and pics of him working on projects Credit: Instagram

5 Along with wife Audrey, Jeremy runs a marriage anniversary journal business Credit: Instagram

5 The couple revealed they are expecting their third baby in November Credit: Instagram

5 His divorced parents Amy and Matt Roloff star in TLC’s Little People, Big World Credit: NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge

