Little People Big World Spoilers: Is Caryn Chandler Leaving Matt Roloff

Little People Big World spoilers hint there may be some trouble in the Roloff house. Caryn and Matt Roloff’s relationship has been plagued by scandal since it began after his divorce from LPBW star Amy Roloff. And, it looks like this may be the beginning of the end of the ticking timebomb romance.

Little People Big World Spoilers – Caryn Chandler Is Rumored To Be Leaving Patriarch Matt Brown.

Little People Big World fans have honestly been shocked over the years that Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler’s odd coupling has lasted as long as it has. But, with all of the drama surrounding the sale, or lack of sale, of Roloff Farms, Caryn has had enough and is ready to act on the ultimatum she gave Matt months ago.

In the end of 2022, when Matt Roloff was feuding with his own sons over the family farm, Caryn was reportedly very unhappy with all of the family drama and farm life in Oregon.

In fact, most Little People Big World fans believe she is the one pushing Matt to sell Roloff Farms and walk away from the Oregon land all together. But, if you have watched Matt Roloff at all over the years, you know that is much easier said than done, and basically impossible.

An insider told Central Recorder, “She’s been wanting to relocate there for so long, and she and Matt often stay at their vacation home on weekends, but this would be permanent. She is moving first without Matt to get settled, she’s going to rent her house out in Oregon.”

The source added, “Caryn still doesn’t know if Matt is done with the show, but she definitely is and she wants to get away from all the drama going on with the family.”

Little People Big World Spoilers – Caryn Chandler Gave Matt Roloff An ltimatum.

She is moving to Arizona, and his time is up. Caryn is going with or without him, and the fact that he still hasn’t sold the farm or business seemingly indicates Matt has made his decision.

Do you think Matt Roloff will ever leave Oregon and join Caryn Chandler in Arizona? Or is this the beginning of the end of their relationship? Stay tuned to Little People Big World on TLC and keep checking here frequently for all the latest news, updates, and gossip about all your Little People Big World cast and spinoffs!