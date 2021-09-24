Little People Big World Matt Roloff Glowing LPBW Fans Anticipate Wedding Announcement!

Little People, Big World fans are anxiously awaiting for Matt Roloff to propose to Caryn Chandler. Are there any announcements coming soon? Continue reading to discover why fans think so?

Caryn Chandler embraces role as grandmother

Shortly before Amy Roloff’s wedding, Matt Roloff teased a big announcement for fans of the show. No, he didn’t steal his ex’s thunder by proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Instead, he was excited to announce that Caryn has become a grandmother. While she had taken on the role of ‘Cha Cha’ for Jackson, Lilah, and Matt’s other grandchildren, she wasn’t officially a grandma.

Caryn and Matt seem overjoyed to have another member of the family.

In a few months, the Roloff brood will grow by two, as Audrey and Isabel Roloff are both pregnant.

Matt Roloff, Caryn Chandler enjoy relaxing date night before busy Pumpkin Season starts

October is a very busy month for the Roloffs. Pumpkin Season takes place at an Oregon farm. There are hayrides, corn mazes, and other fall fun. LPBW fans will agree that Matt Roloff never stops works. The patriarch of the family is always working on a project. Matt managed the construction of a garage on the property after he graciously offered the property to his ex-wife for Chris Marek’s August wedding.

He immediately got to work preparing for Pumpkin Season after the wedding was over. But he did make sure to take Caryn out for a meal and not work too much.

LPBW fans encourage Matt Roloff to propose, ‘Don’t be shy

Shortly after his marriage to Amy Roloff dissolved, Matt went public with his relationship with Caryn Chandler. Fans often speculate that Matt’s relationship with the long-time farm employee was going on long before his divorce from Amy.

Caryn and Matt insist that their relationship is healthy. Regardless, they’ve been (officially) dating for almost five years. They are waiting anxiously for Matt to propose. Fans are putting more pressure on Matt to propose to Caryn now that Amy has been married to another man.

The couple was praised by their fans after Matt posted an Instagram photo of their date night. Many of his fans begged Matt not to propose yet. One fan even chided him, “Don’t be shy.”