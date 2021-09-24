Harry Potter’s Tom Felton is ‘okay’ says pal as he recovers following collapse

Harry Potter’s Tom Felton is “okay” after the star was rushed off on September 23 after he collapsed at Ryder Cup in a medical emergency.

Derek Pitts, Tom’s friend, shared a picture of the actor on Instagram. This was to reassure fans that he is fine.

Singer Derek posted a snap on his profile, which was later shared a Tom Felton fan-page as he said: “He’s okay [love heart emoji]”, and added: “Speedy recovery brother”.

Derek, who is good friends with the actor, shared a snap on his profile. He said that Tom Malfoy, his pal, was doing well.

Another said: “Thank you Derek Pitts.”

A third person wrote: “I’m so so happy for him.”

It comes after the star was carted off after he reportedly collapsed at a Ryder Cup celebrity match on September 23.

GolfDigest reported that the star was taken off the course after collapsing on the 18th hole, while playing with Teemu Selanne from NHL.

Two people checked him and took him off the field, while Tom was taken to the hospital.

It’s not yet clear what the medical emergency was.

Tom’s medical emergency occurred shortly after his 34th birthday. He opted to participate in the Ryder Cup match with celebs.

