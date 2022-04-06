Listen to Jay-Z Join Pusha T on ‘Neck and Wrist’

Pusha T and Jay-Z are at it once again with a new collaboration, “Neck and Wrist,” out Tuesday. The Pharrell-produced track marks first time the rappers have collaborated since 2016’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.”

Anchored by Pharrell’s signature heavy drum beats, the duo touts the benefits of living large and comfortably, reflecting on both the state of their respective careers and the bling on (where else?) their necks and wrists. “First in the Beach with a million-dollar auto/Bring the cameraman, we can shoot our own Narcos,” Pusha T raps in the song’s main hook, where he pays homage to the Ferrari 812 Superfast. “812 matte black, lookin’ like charcoal/I promise you the floor plan’s nothin’ like the model.”

Hov, meanwhile, appears to address how he’s moved on from his past marriage woes with Beyoncé, saying, “The phase I’m on, love, I wouldn’t believe it either/I’d be like, ‘Jay-Z’s a cheater,’ I wouldn’t listen a reason either.”

Pusha announced the song on Tuesday morning, sharing one of Jay’s lines: “We got different Saab stories, save your soliloquies…” The cover art was designed by Sterling Ruby.

The single is set to be featured on Pusha’s forthcoming album, along with previously released “Diet Coke” and “Hear Me Clearly.” The record will be a follow-up to the 44-year-old’s 2018 LP, Daytona. This year, he also released a collaborative EP with Kanye West, G.O.O.D., and Push and P, featuring tracks with Pharrell and Kash Doll.

Last month, Pusha also hopped onto “Hear Me Clearly” from Bape founder Nigo’s I Know Nigo LP.

The release of “Neck and Wrist” comes about a week after Jay-Z hosted an Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont, where attendees were welcomed by a picket line led by 75 protestors supporting the hotel employees’ local union.

Pusha and Jay-Z first linked up on “So Appalled” from West’s album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in 2010.