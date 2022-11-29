List of the Winners (Updating live)

To honor independent films that have made the most of 2018, the 2022 Gotham Awards will be held at Cipriani Wall Street, New York City. As winners are announced, we will keep you informed of any changes.

“Aftersun” Charlotte Wells was the winner of the Bingham Ray Breakthrough director award. Gracija Filipovic, a Croatian dramatist, won the prize for outstanding performer. “Murina.”

Todd Field received the screenplay prize “Tár,” With five nominations, the film leading the pack was entered into the ceremony.

French Abortion Drama “Happening” Films that include international content were not eligible for the Best International Feature Award. “The Banshees of Inisherin” “Decision to Leave,” The documentary award was given to Indian films “All That Breathes.”

Four television categories were also awarded by the Gothams. “Mo” The award was given to the breakthrough series that lasted less than 40 minutes. “Pachinko” In the category of over-40 minutes, won. Ben Whishaw was awarded the Outstanding Performance in New Series. “This Is Going to Hurt.” “We Need to Talk About Cosby won the award in the Breakthrough Nonfiction Series category.

Gotham Awards are only eligible for films that have a duration of at least 70 minutes and were produced with a budget less than $35,000,000. All films have to be produced, directed or written by U.S. citizens. The films should also be eligible as “filmmaking with a point of view,” Which the Gothams consider a work “where the vision of an individual director, producer, writer or writer/director is abundantly evident, and where the film cannot be classically defined as a ‘work for hire.’”

(The show’s special tribute categories are not bound by those rules.)

Only five Oscar winners have won Best Feature awards in 18 years of Gotham Awards. The most recent was with “Nomadland” 2020

A variety of juries selected the Gotham winners “distinguished filmmakers,” according to the Gotham Film & Media Institute. The Gotham Film & Media Institute stated that the jury was composed of “frequently comprised of directors, writers, producers, editors, actors, directors of photography and others directly associated with making films and television.”

The ceremony also featured a number of other guests. “Hustle” Star Adam Sandler “The Fabelmans” star Michelle Williams received Performer Tributes at the show, while the cast of Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island” The Ensemble Tribute was awarded to them. The Ensemble Tribute was also awarded to Gina Prince-Bythewood (Filmmaker Tribute), Sidney Poitier, Audible founder Don Katz and Jason Cassidy.

These are the winners

The Best Feature

“Aftersun”

“The Cathedral”

“Dos Estaciones”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

Top Documentary Feature

“All That Breathes” * WINNER

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“I Didn’t See You There”

“The Territory”

“What We Leave Behind”

International Feature::

“Athena”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“Happening” *WINNER

“Saint Omer”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Charlotte Wells for “Aftersun” *WINNER

Owen Kline for “Funny Pages”

Elegance Bratton “The Inspection”

Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic for “Murina”

Beth de Araújo for “Soft & Quiet”

Jane Schoenbrun for “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair “

Best Screenplay:

“After Yang,” Kogonada

“Armageddon Time,” James Gray

“Catherine Called Birdy,” Lena Dunham

“Tár,” Todd Field *WINNER

“Women Talking,” Sarah Polley is based on the book Miriam Toews

Outstanding Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”

Danielle Deadwyler in “Till”

Dale Dickey “A Love Song”

Colin Farrell “After Yang”

Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Paul Mescal “Aftersun”

Thandiwe Newton in “God’s Country”

Aubrey Plaza in “Emily the Criminal”

Taylor Russell “Bones and All “

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Jessie Buckley in “Women Talking”

Raúl Castillo in “The Inspection”

Hong Chau in “The Whale”

Brian Tyree Henry “Causeway”

Nina Hoss “Tár”

Noémie Merlant in “Tár”

Ke Huy Quan “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Mark Rylance “Bones and All “

Gabrielle Union in “The Inspection”

Ben Whishaw “Women Talking”

Record Breakthrough Performer:

Anna Cobb in “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”

Frankie Corio in “Aftersun”

Anna Diop in “Nanny”

Gracija Filipovic in “Murina” *WINNER

Kalie Reis in “Catch the Fair One”

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

“Abbott Elementary”

“As We See It”

“Mo” *WINNER

“Rap Sh!t”

“Somebody Somewhere”

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

“Pachinko” *WINNER

“Severance”

“Station Eleven”

“This is Going to Hurt”

“Yellowjackets”

Excellent Performance in a Brand New Series

Bilal Baig in “Sort Of”

Ayo Edebiri in “The Bear”

Janelle James in “Abbott Elementary”

Minha Kim in “Pachinko”

Matilda Lawler in “Station Eleven”

Britt Lower in “Severance”

Melanie Lynskey in “Yellowjackets”

Zahn McClarnon in “Dark Winds”

Sue Ann Pien in “As We See It”

Ben Whishaw “This is Going to Hurt” *WINNER

Breakthrough Series in Nonfiction

“The Andy Warhol Diaries”

“The Last Movie Stars”

“Mind over Murder”

“The Rehearsal”

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” *WINNER

Performance Tributes: Adam Sandler, Michelle Williams

Ensemble TributeThe cast of “Fire Island”

Filmmaker TributeGina Prince–Bythewood

Icon Tribute: Sidney Poitier

Innovator Tribute: Don Katz

Industry TributePeter Kujawski and Jason Cassidy

Gotham Impact SaluteVenice Film Festival