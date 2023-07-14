Lisa Marie Presley was found dead from an obstruction of the small bowel. L.A. County coroner report Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died in January after suffering cardiac arrest. Presley’s only daughter, Elvis Presley Presley Presley, passed away in January of a heart attack. She was 54.

The coroner’s partial report listed “sequelae,” which is a condition that is the result of previous disease or injury. TMZ reported that she had plastic surgery before promoting the biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the late music legend.

When the report in its entirety is published, the toxicology results from the autopsy are made public.

Riley Keough’s mother Priscilla presley and daughter Riley Keough were in disagreement over the estate of her late mother. Priscilla disputed her will’s validity, but settled with her granddaughter by May.

Priscilla’s lawyers filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust. The amendment had transferred control of the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises from Priscilla and Barry Siegel, Lisa Marie’s former business partner, to her two children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough will die in 2020. Priscilla disputed whether the will was valid because she claimed that she did not receive notice of an amendment to the trust.

Elvis Presley passed away in 1977, aged 42.