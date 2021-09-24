Linda Evangelista said she was left deformed from a procedure

Linda Evangelista said she was left deformed from a procedure
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Linda Evangelista said she was left deformed from a procedure

Model Linda Evangelista is known as a legendary model who was known for owning the fashion runways in the 1990s. However, fans have noticed that the 56-year-old has not been in the public eye in the last few years and there’s a reason for that. Evangelista posted an explanation to her Instagram account earlier this week.

Apparently, the 56-year-old model underwent a cosmetic procedure over five years ago that left her “deformed” as Evangelista described it. The model uploaded a written explanation of everything she had experienced. She captioned the post, “#TheTruth #MyStory.”

“To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” she explained.

“It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable,’” According to the model.

CoolSculpting, which Evangelista used to reduce fat deposits on certain areas of her body, uses cold temperatures. Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH), is another side effect of this nonsurgical procedure.

Latest News

Previous articleDancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy admits he thought Olivia Jade would be a ‘terrible’ partner in sneak peek
Next articleJames Bond was ‘basically a rapist’ in early films, claims No Time To Die director

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder