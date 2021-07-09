“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 Release Date | Will There Be A New Season?

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 1 has just landed on the IMDb TV, and the fans are already craving for the next installment. So, here is everything we know about “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2.

“Leverage: Redemption” is one of the much-awaited action drama series which marked the revival of Leverage. Starring Gina Bellman, Aldis Hodge, and more, the story follows a group of reformed criminals who support ordinary people with their extraordinary skills. They are the savior of the common people against governmental injustices.

The original show “Leverage” received immense support from the fans back in 2012, when it aired on the TNT network. So after almost a decade, the creators have dropped an action-packed bomb again. “Leverage: Redemption” Season 1 follows the story of some criminals who are trying to cover up their past deeds, helping ordinary people. The first season has officially arrived and the fans are now ravenous for more seasons. So, when will Season 2 drop?

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 Renewal Status

As of now, there are no updates on “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2. Neither IMDb nor the show creators have revealed about the renewal of the show for season 2.

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 has recently dropped on IMDb TV. So, we will have to wait for the makers to analyze the reviews and viewership of season 1 before they renew the show. In case, we get any update on renewal in the upcoming months, Season 2 will most likely come up in 2022.

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 Cast

There is no official update on the cast of “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2. However, as the show revolves around a group of criminals, the main characters will mostly reprise their roles. The show creators Chris Downey and John Rogers will bring the popular faces like Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux and Aldis will also return.

Make sure to stay connected as we will share some latest updates on “Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 soon.