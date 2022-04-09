Let’s Roll! S.W.A.T. Renewed For Season 6 At CBS, And Shemar Moore Has A Message For Fans

Shemar Moore has been a CBS mainstay for more than a decade thanks first to Criminal Minds and now S.W.A.T., and now fans are guaranteed at least one more season of Moore decked out in tactical gear to play Hondo. S.W.A.T. has officially been renewed for Season 6. In light of the good news, the star has a message for fans, and it’s not just “LET’S ROLL!”

The renewal for Season 6 comes just days before S.W.A.T. hits the major milestone of running for 100 episodes, which isn’t a mark that every network TV show is able to hit, especially after moving to a weekend time slot for the first time ever. CBS broke the big news on social media with a video featuring Shemar Moore celebrating the renewal, thanking fans, and leading the assembled cast and crew in a cheer. Take a look at the Instagram post!

Based on that video, I think it’s safe to say that Shemar Moore is very excited that his show has scored the early renewal for a sixth season! He made sure to thank fans “all around the world for loving us the way you do” on behalf of the S.W.A.T. team. And honestly, there are probably plenty of fans ready to cheer “ROLL S.W.A.T. SEASON 6!” along with everybody in the video.

After all, few shows have guaranteed futures, and David Boreanaz’s SEAL Team was sent over to Paramount+ just last season. Now, fans of S.W.A.T. can not only rest comfortably knowing that the show won’t be finished with the Season 5 finale, but also get a little bit more joy out of the 100th episode coming up on April 10.

Shemar Moore wasn’t done celebrating with just that quick video, either. He had a message on his own Instagram page, and it involved all the exclamation points and emojis that anybody could want to read his excitement about getting another season:

It’s much too early to say much about what Season 6 of S.W.A.T. will hold, although it’s clear that at least Shemar Moore among the cast will be back on CBS for the next batch of episodes. Considering that we’re still more than a month away from the Season 5 finale in late May, fans may want to think more about how this season will come to an end before dwelling too much on what could be in store next time around.

The cast celebrated hitting the 100th episode back in February when it was filmed, and viewers will finally get to see that milestone when it airs on April 10. The episode is called “The Fugitive” and will see Hondo go on the run after some body cam footage left at a news station seems to show him shooting two people, and the action will only escalate from there. It won’t be an episode to miss, particularly in light of the news that the show will be back for at least one more season. If you want to celebrate by revisiting some earlier episodes, you can find them streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

New episodes of S.W.A.T. air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, following NCIS: Los Angeles (which has also been renewed for another season).