‘Less Than Zero’ Chance He’ll Watch Sue and Diana Show

Geno Auriemma has no plans of watching his former players, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, co-host a show.

The UConn coach joked that he “really, truly [has] no interest in hearing anything they have to say.”

“The chances of me watching it are less than zero,” he said with a smile in Friday’s postgame press conference.

MINNEAPOLIS — UConn-legends-turned-WNBA-superstars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi offered March Madness commentary — and a few crude jokes — on ESPN’s “The Bird & Taurasi Show” during Friday night’s Final Four matchups.

And while fans back home were loving the duo’s banter, their legendary college coach — who was busy pacing the sidelines as his Huskies took down the reigning champion Stanford Cardinal — was quick to dismiss any notion that he might watch a replay of it.





Auriemma.



Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports







“I didn’t record it, and the chances of me watching it are less than zero,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma joked after his team’s victory Friday night. “When you’ve been around those two as long as I have, I really, truly have no interest in hearing anything they have to say.”

“On any topic,” he added. “Especially me.”

Bird and Taurasi — who won a national championship together in 2002 — offered real-time analysis through both of Friday’s contests. They also invited a handful of guests on the broadcast. Kevin Garnett, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Plum, Holly Rowe, Angel McCoughtry, and A’ja Wilson joined the five-time Olympic gold medalists during the South Carolina-Louisville game, then Steph Curry, Bill Walton, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Adia Barnes, and Jennifer Azzi made appearances during UConn-Stanford.





Sue Bird (left) and Diana Taurasi co-host an NCAA championship show for ESPN.



ESPN’s “The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T 5G”







All the while, the duo sipped from red solo cups and joked around with each other and their star-studded lineup of visitors. And while it’s unclear whether Auriemma knew the show took place ahead of the question during his post-game press conference, the 11-time national champion was pretty spot-on in his estimation of the television spectacle.

“I’m sure they were funny as hell,” he said with a smirk. “And I’m sure whatever iced tea they were drinking didn’t come from the store.”

“The Bird & Taurasi Show” will be back on ESPN2 for Sunday’s title game between the Huskies and the Gamecocks at 8 p.m. ET. You can check out the clip of Auriemma’s response below: